Aditya Birla Real Estate Net Profit Slumps To ₹44 Crore In Q3, Revenue Falls 7% QoQ

Aditya Birla Real Estate reported a 44.5 percent QoQ drop in Q3 FY26. |

Mumbai: Aditya Birla Real Estate Limited reported a 44.5 percent sequential decline in standalone net profit to Rs 44.05 crore in Q3 FY26, even as total income stood at Rs 126.41 crore. Revenue from operations fell to Rs 63.16 crore, down from Rs 67.71 crore in Q2 and Rs 79.00 crore in Q1.

The company’s quarterly performance shows moderation in momentum, with earnings impacted by discontinued operations and lower operational efficiency.

In Q3 FY26, Aditya Birla Real Estate posted a standalone net profit of Rs 44.05 crore, reflecting a steep 44.5 percent drop compared to Rs 79.31 crore in Q2. On a year-on-year basis, however, profit surged 241 percent from Rs 12.92 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 63.16 crore, down from Rs 67.71 crore in Q2 and significantly lower than Rs 79.00 crore a year ago. The topline decline was attributed to muted performance in the real estate segment amid elevated costs.

Sequential growth moderates

Quarter-on-quarter, revenue contracted 6.7 percent while total expenses remained flat at Rs 96.59 crore. Operational profitability was weighed down by finance costs of Rs 44.04 crore and depreciation of Rs 13.36 crore. Exceptional items amounting to Rs 17.34 crore were recorded, primarily due to impairment losses linked to discontinued operations and provisions for JV liabilities.

Earnings per share declined to Rs 3.99 from Rs 7.17 in the previous quarter, mirroring the net profit trajectory.

Nine-month performance

For the nine months ended December 2025, standalone net profit rose to Rs 171.07 crore from Rs 57.48 crore in the same period last year—a 197.5 percent surge. Revenue from operations declined marginally to Rs 197.06 crore from Rs 206.49 crore in 9M FY25.

The company continues to transition toward a focused real estate portfolio, having exited pulp & paper and textile businesses earlier in the year. The 9M performance signals strength in core operations despite quarterly volatility.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly disclosed financial results by Aditya Birla Real Estate. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell.