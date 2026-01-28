CSB Bank Net Profit Inches Up To ₹153 Crore In Q3, Revenue Surges 26% YoY To ₹1,431 Crore

CSB Bank posted a 4.8 percent QoQ drop in net profit to Rs 152.7 crore in Q3 FY26. |

Mumbai: CSB Bank reported a modest 0.7 percent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rs 152.7 crore in Q3 FY26, while revenue from operations jumped 25.6 percent to Rs 1,430.7 crore. Compared to Rs 160.3 crore profit in Q2 and Rs 147.5 crore in Q1, the bank's quarterly profitability has moderated slightly. However, total income showed resilience, reflecting strong credit and investment income momentum across quarters.

📊 CSB Bank Q3 FY26: Higher Income, Stronger Margins, and Improved Asset Quality | MCap 8,993.51 Cr



Revenue climbs, profit plateaus in Q3

CSB Bank posted a 25.6 percent year-on-year rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,430.7 crore for Q3 FY26, up from Rs 1,138.8 crore in Q3 FY25. However, on a sequential basis, revenue dipped 1.9 percent from Rs 1,458.4 crore in Q2. Net profit stood at Rs 152.7 crore, largely stable versus Rs 151.6 crore a year ago but down 4.7 percent from Rs 160.3 crore in Q2. The bank cited continued traction in interest income as a key growth lever, even as cost pressures remained.

Sequential growth moderates amid cost control

Operating expenses declined to Rs 437.6 crore from Rs 493.5 crore in Q2, led by lower administrative costs, even as employee expenses remained elevated at Rs 231.8 crore. Interest expenses were broadly stable at Rs 701.0 crore. Despite these efficiencies, total expenditure contracted 3.4 percent QoQ to Rs 1,138.6 crore. EPS for the quarter stood at Rs 8.80 versus Rs 9.24 in Q2. Return on Assets eased to 1.18 percent from 1.30 percent sequentially, reflecting moderated profitability.

Nine-month performance strong despite Q3 dip

For the nine months ended December 2025, CSB Bank reported a 30.2 percent jump in total income to Rs 4,174.7 crore, and a 7 percent rise in net profit to Rs 431.6 crore from Rs 403.4 crore last year. Operating profit before provisions stood at Rs 791.7 crore for 9M FY26. The bank’s consistent earnings and strong capital position provide momentum going into the final quarter of FY26.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on unaudited financial results disclosed by CSB Bank and includes no forward-looking statements. All data points have been verified for accuracy using official filings.