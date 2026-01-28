ACC Cement Q3 Profit Rises 36% QoQ To ₹527 Crore, Revenue Grows To ₹4,918 Crore

ACC Cement reported a 36 percent QoQ rise in Q3 FY26. |

Mumbai: ACC Limited reported a 36.2 percent sequential rise in standalone net profit to Rs 527 crore in Q3 FY26, while revenue from operations grew to Rs 4,918 crore, up 6.1 percent QoQ. Compared to Rs 387 crore profit in Q2 and Rs 537 crore in Q3 FY25, the company’s steady quarterly growth was aided by cost control and strong cement demand.

ACC Ltd Reports Strong Q3 FY26 Performance 📈 | MCap 31,831.82 Cr



• Revenue increased 22% year-on-year to ₹6,483 crore (normalised basis)

• Highest-ever quarterly cement volume of 11.3 million tonnes, up 15% year-on-year

• Ready-mix concrete volume reached 0.97 million cubic… pic.twitter.com/cvK1UnEZha — Investor Feed (@_Investor_Feed_) January 28, 2026

ACC Cement delivered a standalone net profit of Rs 527 crore in Q3 FY26, up from Rs 387 crore in Q2. Though slightly below the Rs 537 crore earned in Q3 FY25, the result marks a significant sequential improvement. Revenue climbed 6.1 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 4,918 crore, against Rs 4,635 crore in Q2 and Rs 4,810 crore a year earlier. The performance was driven by higher volumes and improved price realization in key markets.

Sequential growth builds

Total expenses rose modestly to Rs 4,287 crore in Q3, up 3.6 percent QoQ. Notably, power and fuel costs—key cost components in cement manufacturing—remained stable. This, along with operational efficiencies, helped improve EBITDA margins. Earnings per share rose to Rs 28.01 from Rs 20.55 in Q2. With no exceptional items reported, bottom-line gains were primarily operational.

Nine-month performance

In the nine months ending December 2025, ACC’s standalone net profit surged 67.5 percent to Rs 1,280 crore from Rs 764 crore in 9M FY25. Revenue from operations rose 5.5 percent to Rs 14,270 crore. The company’s ongoing investments in digital supply chain and sustainability projects are expected to consolidate its cost leadership in the sector.

Disclaimer: This article is based on unaudited financial results disclosed by the company. All figures are sourced directly from official filings and are subject to revision upon audit confirmation.