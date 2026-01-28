Novartis India Q3 Profit Soars To ₹526 Crore, Revenue Rises 7% YoY To ₹412 Crore

File Image |

Mumbai: For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, Novartis India posted a net profit of Rupees 525.6 crore, marking nearly double the profit from Rupees 263.4 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rose to Rupees 411.8 crore, improving over Rupees 390.6 crore in Q2 and Rupees 369.6 crore in Q1. Total expenses declined to Rupees 348.6 crore from Rupees 362 crore in Q2, bolstering profitability. The company’s pharma-focused model contributed to consistent top-line growth amid operational optimization.

Sequential Growth Accelerates with Margin Boost

Quarter-on-quarter, net profit surged by 111.6 percent from Rupees 248.4 crore in Q2, reflecting both top-line expansion and reduced cost burden. Notably, employee benefit expenses remained stable while depreciation and finance costs were minimal. Total income rose 5.2 percent QoQ to Rupees 420.3 crore. Margins expanded sharply, with profit before tax doubling to Rupees 716.6 crore from Rupees 376 crore in Q2. These gains underline effective cost management and strategic focus on core therapeutic segments.

Nine-Month Performance Signals Strong FY26 Momentum

For the nine months ended December 2025, Novartis India recorded Rupees 1,231.1 crore net profit, up 52.3 percent over Rupees 808.4 crore in 9M FY25. Revenue from operations during the same period stood at Rupees 1,171.1 crore, marking a 14.3 percent YoY rise. The performance trajectory sets a strong tone for the final quarter, driven by disciplined cost controls and steady prescription drug demand in India’s evolving healthcare landscape.

