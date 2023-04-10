Cipla signs perpetual agreement with Novartis Pharma to manufacture Galvus branded products | Image: Cipla (Representative)

Cipla Limited on Monday signed a perpetual license agreement with Novartis Pharma for manufacturing and marketing of Galvus and Galvus combination brands used in the treatment of type 2 diabetes from January 2026, the company announced in an exchange filing. The company until then would continue the manufacturing and marketing of the Galvus branded products.

The agreement is subject to satisfaction of certain conditions precedent.

Galvus is one of the leading brands in the Dipeptidyl Peptidase-4 (DPP4) space and amongst the prominent brands in the oral diabetic medication category. Galvus has the potential to contribute significantly to Cipla’s portfolio in the diabetes care continuum space with reported sales of Rs 268 crore (IQVIA MAT February 2023).

This deal is expected to further bolster Cipla’s position in India as one of the top players in the diabetes category.

Read Also Cipla awards employees with 6,663 shares as stock options

Cipla shares

The shares of Cipla on Monday at 1:22 pm IST were at Rs 900.45, up by 0.79 per cent.