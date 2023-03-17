Cipla awards employees with 6,663 shares as stock options

Cipla Limited on Friday allots 6,663 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 2 each to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The stocks were approved by the Operations Administrative Committee under the Employee Stock Option Scheme 2013-A.
After the allotment the paid-up share capital of the company increased to Rs 1,61,43,01,186 consisting of 80,71,50,594 shares of Rs 2 each.
The shares of Cipla on March 14, hit 52-week low after reports of IT departments investigation into alleged tax violations.
Cipla shares
The shares of Cipla Limited on Friday closed at Rs 873, down by 1.18 per cent.
