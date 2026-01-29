 HDFC Capital Partners With Curated Living Solutions For ₹1,000 Crore Rental Housing Platform In India
HDFC Capital Advisors, the real estate private equity arm of HDFC Group, has partnered with Curated Living Solutions to launch a Rs 1,000 crore platform focused on developing, owning, and operating institutional-grade rental housing. The initiative targets growing demand in major urban centres for professionally managed accommodation for students, young professionals, and migrant workers.

New Delhi: HDFC Capital Advisors Ltd has entered into a strategic partnership with Curated Living Solutions (CLS) to establish a Rs 1,000 crore rental housing platform in India, the company said on Wednesday. HDFC Capital is a real estate private equity arm of the HDFC Group.

"The platform will focus on the development, ownership, and operation of institutional-grade rental housing assets to meet the growing demand for professionally managed rental accommodation across major urban centres," the company said in a statement.

CLS is a premier alternative housing platform promoted by the owners of the DivyaSree Group. It has development and operational capabilities across co-living, student accommodation, and worker housing and currently manages over 13,000 beds across India.

Commenting on the partnership, Vipul Roongta, CEO of HDFC Capital, said, "India's urban rental housing market is at an inflection point, shaped by a young and mobile population, and rental housing is essential to enhance mobility, particularly for students, young professionals, and migrant workers." HDFC Capital, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, focuses on financing the development of affordable, mid-income, and emerging housing segments in a sustainable manner. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

