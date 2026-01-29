 India's Defence Technology Sector Hits Record $247 Million Funding In 2025, Cumulative Total Reaches $711 Million
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia's Defence Technology Sector Hits Record $247 Million Funding In 2025, Cumulative Total Reaches $711 Million

India's Defence Technology Sector Hits Record $247 Million Funding In 2025, Cumulative Total Reaches $711 Million

India's defence technology sector achieved its highest-ever annual funding of USD 247 million (Rs 2,270 crore) in 2025, pushing cumulative equity funding to USD 711 million across 232 rounds. Larger cheque sizes reflect investor conviction, with non-combat systems dominating 78 percent of capital. Bengaluru, Noida, and Chennai lead geographically.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 08:21 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: India's defence technology sector marked 2025 as a landmark year, recording its highest-ever annual capital inflow of USD 247 million (about Rs 2,270 crore), according to a report by data intelligence platform Tracxn. With this surge, the sector's cumulative funding milestone has reached USD 711 million (about Rs 6,535 crore). The report highlighted a significant shift in the ecosystem from exploratory venture deployments to "infrastructure-style conviction", characterised by larger cheque sizes and a focus on execution-driven capability.

"India's defence tech sector has attracted USD 711 million in all-time equity funding across 232 rounds. Annual funding has risen from USD 5 million in 2016 to a peak of USD 247 million in 2025 YTD. Funding increased from USD 37 million in 2021 to USD 75 million in 2022, followed by USD 139 million in 2023, and USD 125 million across 42 rounds in 2024.

Read Also
Budget 2026 To Prioritise Defence, Infra & Critical Sectors, Markets Eye Selective Growth Push
article-image

"Despite a lower number of rounds in 2025 YTD (30 rounds), total funding nearly doubled year-over-year, largely driven by Raphe mPhibr's USD 100 million Series B round. The number of annual funding rounds increased from 5 in 2016 to 42 in 2024, before moderating in 2025 YTD," Tracxn said. The data indicated intensifying capital concentration, with top-five companies absorbing about 53 per cent of all funding. This reflects investor pre-selection of future defence platform anchors rather than broad-based portfolio construction, the report noted.

Non-combat systems emerged as the preferred choice for investors, accounting for 78 per cent of the total capital and 74 per cent of startups in the ecosystem. Combat weapon systems accounted for 15 per cent of startups and USD 106 million in total funding, while defence support and training solutions made up the remainder of the value chain. Geographically, Bengaluru led the sector, securing USD 216 million across 61 rounds. It was followed by Noida (USD 168 million across 19 rounds) and Chennai (USD 88 million across 26 rounds).

FPJ Shorts
India's Defence Technology Sector Hits Record $247 Million Funding In 2025, Cumulative Total Reaches $711 Million
India's Defence Technology Sector Hits Record $247 Million Funding In 2025, Cumulative Total Reaches $711 Million
Colombia Plane Crash Near Venezuelan Border Kills All 15 On Board, Including Lawmaker & Election Candidate; Video
Colombia Plane Crash Near Venezuelan Border Kills All 15 On Board, Including Lawmaker & Election Candidate; Video
NMIMS Goonj 2026: Annual Fest Begins With A Grand Opening Ceremony & Vibrant Day 1 Events
NMIMS Goonj 2026: Annual Fest Begins With A Grand Opening Ceremony & Vibrant Day 1 Events
Maruti Suzuki To Reassess Sustainable Demand Post-GST Euphoria In 3 Months, Welcomes India-EU FTA For Global Exports
Maruti Suzuki To Reassess Sustainable Demand Post-GST Euphoria In 3 Months, Welcomes India-EU FTA For Global Exports
Read Also
Robotic Dogs, BrahMos, Anti-Drone Guns: Defence Technology That Was Displayed At India's 77th...
article-image

Together, these three cities account for over 66 per cent of the total funding in the Indian defence tech ecosystem. The report identified 116 venture capital firms participating in the sector. Venture catalysts emerged as the most active investor with six rounds, followed by HDA Tech Growth, Inflection Point Ventures, and Accel, each with five rounds. While exit activity remained sparse, the report described it as "structurally meaningful".

Since 2010, the sector has seen five IPOs and three acquisitions. The report said liquidity in this space is governed by "sovereign trust and procurement embeddedness", establishing defence tech as a long-horizon asset class. "Defence technology in India is no longer defined by individual platforms, but by integrated systems spanning AI, autonomy, ISR, secure communications, and manufacturing depth. Policy reforms, rising defence budgets, and geopolitical imperatives are positioning defence technology as national infrastructure, linking military readiness, industrial capacity, and long-term economic value," Tracxn noted. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India's Defence Technology Sector Hits Record $247 Million Funding In 2025, Cumulative Total Reaches...
India's Defence Technology Sector Hits Record $247 Million Funding In 2025, Cumulative Total Reaches...
Maruti Suzuki To Reassess Sustainable Demand Post-GST Euphoria In 3 Months, Welcomes India-EU FTA...
Maruti Suzuki To Reassess Sustainable Demand Post-GST Euphoria In 3 Months, Welcomes India-EU FTA...
India Caps EU Apple Imports At 50,000 Tonnes With 20% Duty Under FTA To Protect Domestic Farmers
India Caps EU Apple Imports At 50,000 Tonnes With 20% Duty Under FTA To Protect Domestic Farmers
Mumbai Drives India’s Retail Leasing Rebound As Sector Records 54 Per Cent Growth In 2025: JLL
Mumbai Drives India’s Retail Leasing Rebound As Sector Records 54 Per Cent Growth In 2025: JLL
India & South Asian Airlines Will Need Around 3,300 New Aircraft By 2044, Reveals Boeing’s Report
India & South Asian Airlines Will Need Around 3,300 New Aircraft By 2044, Reveals Boeing’s Report