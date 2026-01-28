Maruti Suzuki Q3 Profit Rises To ₹3,879 Crore, Revenue Climbs 11.6% YoY To ₹45,917 Crore

File Image |

Mumbai: In Q3 FY26, Maruti Suzuki recorded consolidated revenue of Rupees 45,917 crore, up from Rupees 42,395 crore in Q2 FY26 and Rupees 41,154 crore in Q3 FY25. Net profit improved to Rupees 3,879 crore, compared to Rupees 3,349 crore in Q2 and Rupees 3,729 crore a year earlier. The uptick in quarterly numbers was led by steady domestic demand, higher realization per vehicle, and efficient cost management despite regulatory cost headwinds.

Maruti Suzuki Q3 FY'26: Sales Surge 29.2% 📈 While Margins Face Headwinds | MCap 4,79,179.39 Cr



• Q3 FY'26 sales volume: 667,769 units, up 17.9% YoY

• Net sales: ₹475,344 million, up 29.2% YoY

• Profit after tax: ₹37,940 million, up 3.7% YoY

• Operating EBITDA margin:… pic.twitter.com/f4MLJxO9v1 — Investor Feed (@_Investor_Feed_) January 28, 2026

Sequential growth builds on operating leverage

Quarter-on-quarter, the company’s total income rose 15.4 percent to Rupees 50,955 crore, while total expenses jumped 18.1 percent to Rupees 46,127 crore, largely due to higher material costs and a Rupees 5,939 crore impact from labour code adjustments as detailed in the notes. Operating profit before tax stood at Rupees 4,973 crore, up from Rupees 4,339 crore in Q2. EPS increased to Rupees 123.38 from Rupees 106.52, reflecting strong earnings momentum.

Nine-month view: Steady progress with strategic tailwinds

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, Maruti Suzuki reported revenue from operations of Rupees 1,29,211 crore, up 10.1 percent from Rupees 1,17,369 crore in 9M FY25. Net profit for the same period stood at Rupees 10,205 crore versus Rupees 9,826 crore, reflecting a moderate 3.9 percent gain. With EPS reaching Rupees 350.52 for the nine-month period, the company maintains its position as India’s top carmaker with robust fundamentals and consistent volume growth across key segments.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly disclosed financial results by Maruti Suzuki. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell.