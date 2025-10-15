 ChatGPT To Enable Erotica And Spicy Conversations With 'Adult Mode,' US Republican Says 'It Will Increase Addiction & Loneliness'
OpenAI will offer a mode enabling more explicit, mature, and personalised chats for verified adults, which had previously been blocked by strict moderation policies.

OpenAI has announced that ChatGPT will soon introduce an 'Adult Mode,' allowing verified users to access mature and erotic conversations starting in December this year. This move marks a significant shift from OpenAI's traditionally cautious approach to AI and mature content, aiming to 'treat adult users like adults' by relaxing existing restrictions for those who complete age verification.

Key Highlights of Adult Mode Launch

CEO Sam Altman stated that earlier restrictions aimed to prevent mental health issues, but new safety systems and expert reviews will support this more permissive policy going forward.

Only users who verify their age using account details and predictive algorithms will be able to access adult content, with safeguards to prevent minors from bypassing these controls.

The company highlights that enabling erotica and adult conversations for adults aligns with its philosophy of user autonomy while emphasising responsible AI usage. OpenAI claims to have made advancements in AI safety, such as introducing a behavioral router and a mental health advisory council to guide responsible interaction.

Criticism and Political Reaction

Not all responses to this rollout are positive. Prominent US Republican Vivek Ramaswamy has criticised the move, warning that, "The unnecessary ‘over-humanization’ of AI is becoming troubling. This new 'feature' will do nothing to improve productivity or prosperity. But it will almost certainly increase addiction & loneliness. I don’t think government intervention will make it any better, but designing AI with the specific capability to sexually or emotionally manipulate humans warrants extreme caution."

OpenAI's move comes just months after xAI introduced a Spicy Mode in Grok Imagine that allows users to create NSFW content.

