Diwali 2025 Smartphone Deals: Massive Price Drops On iPhone 13, 15 & 16 Pro Max - Flipkart vs Amazon vs Vijay Sales vs Other Sites Comparison

With Diwali 2025 just around the corner, e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales are rolling out jaw-dropping discounts on Apple iPhones. From the trusty iPhone 13 to the premium iPhone 16 Pro, price cuts are hitting up to Rs 20,000 or more, sweetened with bank offers, exchange deals, and no-cost EMI options. Whether you're upgrading or gifting, these festive offers make now the perfect time to grab an iPhone. Below is a detailed breakdown of the best deals across models, with clear pricing comaprison from top retailers for the base 128GB variants unless specified otherwise.

Diwali 2025: iPhone 13 Deals

The iPhone 13, launched in 2021, remains a solid pick with its A15 Bionic chip, dual 12-megapixel cameras, and reliable battery life. This Diwali, retailers are slashing prices to clear stock, making it the most budget-friendly Apple option.

Flipkart: Rs. 49,900 (after flat discount and SBI/Axis bank offers and exchange discounts will reduce the cost further).

Amazon: Rs 43,900, with additional discount via bank cards and exchange offers.

Croma: Rs 45,690, with additional discount of Rs. 5,000 on several cards from ICICI, IDFC, and SBI .

Reliance Digital: Rs 45,400, with Rs. 5,000 cashback on several cards.

Vijay Sales: Rs 39,500, offers Rs 2,000 instant discount on ICICI cards.

Diwali 2025: iPhone 14 Deals

The iPhone 14 brings a modern notch, enhanced ultrawide camera, and crash detection, making it a great mid-range choice. Diwali deals cut its price by over Rs 20,000 from its original Rs 69,900.

Amazon: Rs. 51,499 (Red,128GB), with cashback via Amazon Pay ICICI card and further exchange discounts as well.

Flipkart: Rs. 52,900, plus additional 5 percent off with SBI/Axis Bank cards and exchange discounts as well.

Reliance Digital: Rs 54,900, with bundle offers like free cases.

Croma: Rs 52,190, in addition to no-cost EMI, in-store pickup perks, and up to 4,500 off on cards.

Vijay Sales: Rs 50,490, includes cashback on select cards.

Diwali 2025: iPhone 15 Deals

Launched in 2023, the iPhone 15 boasts a 48-megapixel main camera, Dynamic Island, and A16 Bionic chip. Its price has dropped by Rs. 11,901, making it a steal for photography and performance fans.

Flipkart: Rs. 59,900, plus additional 5 percent off with SBI/Axis Bank cards and exchange discounts as well.

Amazon: Rs. 48,999, with additional discount via bank cards and exchange offers.

Croma: Rs. 54,490, includes no-cost EMI, in-store pickup perks, and up to 4,500 off on cards.

Reliance Digital: Rs 55,900, with cashback on select cards.

Vijay Sales: Rs 55,690, offers Rs 3,000 off on ICICI EMI transactions.



Diwali 2025: iPhone 16e Deals

The iPhone 16e, a 2025 compact gem with a single 48-megapixel camera, A18 chip, and 167g lightweight build, is a gaming and budget-friendly pick seeing festive discounts.

Reliance Digital: Rs 49,990, down from its launch price.

Flipkart: Rs 54,900, with up to Rs 3,500 off via SBI/ICICI cards.

Amazon: Rs 51,000, includes Rs 2,000 off on HDFC cards and exchange up to Rs 25,000.

Croma: Rs 52,000, with EMI flexibility.

Vijay Sales: Rs 52,000, offers Rs 2,500 instant discount on select cards.

Diwali 2025: iPhone 16 Deals

The iPhone 16, with its A18 chip, dual cameras (48-megapixel main + 12-megapixel ultrawide), and Camera Control button, has dropped Rs. 19,000 from its Rs. 79,900 launch price, offering longevity with IP68 rating.

Flipkart: Rs 68,900, with additional exchange SBI/ICICI card offer discounts.

Amazon: Rs 66,900, in addition to up to Rs. 4,000 off on HDFC cards.

Croma: Rs 66,990, with no-cost EMI and in-store perks.

Vijay Sales: Rs 66,490, in addition to offers on select cards.

Reliance Digital: Rs 66,900, with Rs 3,000 cashback.

Diwali 2025: iPhone 16 Pro Deals

The iPhone 16 Pro, a compact flagship with a 6.3-inch ProMotion display, 48-megapixel triple cameras (including periscope telephoto), and titanium build, sees post-iPhone 17 launch discounts.

BigBasket: Rs 99,990 (128GB), down from Rs 1,19,900.

Flipkart: Rs 1,04,900 (128GB), with extra Rs. 5,000 off and 5 percent cashback on SBI and Axis Bank cards.

Amazon: All storage models are currently unavailable on Amazon.

Croma: Rs 1,13,490 (128GB), with no-cost EMI.

Vijay Sales: Rs 1,14,900 (128GB), offers Rs 5,000 off on ICICI cards.

Reliance Digital: Rs 1,05,490 (128GB), with Rs 3,000 cashback.

Diwali 2025: iPhone 16 Pro Max Deals

The iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple’s 2024 flagship with a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR display, A18 Pro chip, and advanced 48-megapixel triple camera system including a 5x telephoto lens, is a premium choice for those seeking top-tier performance. This Diwali, festive discounts bring its price down from Rs. 1,44,900.

Flipkart: Flipkart offers the 256GB variant at Rs 1,29,900 with additional Rs. 5,000 off via Axis Bank cards and up to Rs. 48,850 on exchange.

Amazon: The e-commerce site does not have stock of the iPhone 16 Pro Max model.

Croma: Rs.1,27,490 for the 256GB storage model with availability only in select pincodes.

Vijay Sales: Rs. 1,27,000 for the 256GB storage model, with additional cashback on select cards.

Reliance Digital: Rs. 1,34,900 with additional cashback.

After looking at all the deals, older iPhone models are best shopped from Amazon and Vijay sales. Particularly, the iPhone 13 is the cheapest on Vijay Sales. Even the iPhone 16 is the cheapest on Amazon and Vijay Sales. However, check the card discounts on all sites before making a purchase decision. Furthermore, Amazon does not have stock for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, so if that's what you are looking to buy, then Croma and Vijay Sales have some good discounts.