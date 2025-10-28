 India’s IT Sector To Hit $400 Billion By 2030, AI Disruption Driving Next Growth Wave
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechIndia’s IT Sector To Hit $400 Billion By 2030, AI Disruption Driving Next Growth Wave

India’s IT Sector To Hit $400 Billion By 2030, AI Disruption Driving Next Growth Wave

India’s IT sector is projected to hit $400 billion by 2030, driven by AI-led automation, strong talent, and global trust, even as traditional billable-hour models face rapid disruption.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 04:48 PM IST
article-image
India's IT Sector expected to reach $400 billion by 2030 amidst AI-related disruptions. |

New Delhi: India's information technology (IT) sector is projected to reach USD 400 billion by 2030, led by firms delivering domain-specific automation that outperforms traditional service models on speed, quality, and cost, a report said on Tuesday.

The country’s strong talent pool, global client trust, and cost efficiency will enable it to leverage the increased global demand for AI-driven solutions, a report by venture firm Bessemer Venture Partners indicated.

AI is automating tasks previously performed by humans and disrupting the billable-hour model that supports traditional Indian IT services, which makes deep strategic pivots crucial to stay competitive, the report noted.

The venture firm mentioned that agile, AI-native challengers are adapting more quickly to such changes than incumbent companies.

FPJ Shorts
Palghar: 39-Year-Old Worker Dies Of Electrocution During Routine Work At Tarapur MIDC
Palghar: 39-Year-Old Worker Dies Of Electrocution During Routine Work At Tarapur MIDC
Paris Carpenter Who Helped Restore Notre Dame Marries Inside Cathedral, Reviving City’s Romantic Legacy
Paris Carpenter Who Helped Restore Notre Dame Marries Inside Cathedral, Reviving City’s Romantic Legacy
Take A Look At Shreyas Iyer's Net Worth, Salary, Endorsement Deals, And Much More
Take A Look At Shreyas Iyer's Net Worth, Salary, Endorsement Deals, And Much More
Mystery Sparks As Abandoned Ukrainian Dogs Near Nuclear Power Plant Turn Bright Blue; Visuals Inside
Mystery Sparks As Abandoned Ukrainian Dogs Near Nuclear Power Plant Turn Bright Blue; Visuals Inside
Read Also
Artificial Intelligence To Help Control Traffic Congestion In Rajasthan's Udaipur
article-image

Three types of fast-moving AI-first challengers that will disrupt existing models are AI-enabled services, services built for AI, and pure software-led platforms, the report said.

The venture firm forecast that India's IT services industry will grow with margins intact despite challenges from AI-related disruptions.

It noted that three years after the launch of ChatGPT, India’s IT revenues continue to climb, and margins remain surprisingly resilient because uptake of general-purpose large language models is concentrated in only two sectors- technology and media or advertising.

Read Also
India's AI Labelling Push: A Crucial Step Toward Accountability In The Digital Age
article-image

Incumbent IT firms continue to play a crucial role in solving complex business problems that are nuanced rather than providing one-size-fits-all SaaS deployments.

The strong balance sheets of these companies further strengthen client confidence, Bessemer Venture Partners said.

Fortune 500 companies still trust that IT services vendors can manage multi-year projects, absorb macro shocks, and deliver consistent execution, the report said.

The market capitalisation of India's top ten IT firms has more than doubled from $166 billion to $354 billion in the past decade, driven by annual revenue growth exceeding 7 per cent.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India’s IT Sector To Hit $400 Billion By 2030, AI Disruption Driving Next Growth Wave

India’s IT Sector To Hit $400 Billion By 2030, AI Disruption Driving Next Growth Wave

Wikipedia vs Grokipedia: 5 Key Differences Between Elon Musk's AI-Powered Rival & World's Largest...

Wikipedia vs Grokipedia: 5 Key Differences Between Elon Musk's AI-Powered Rival & World's Largest...

E-commerce Giant Amazon To Lay Off 30,000 Employees From October 28

E-commerce Giant Amazon To Lay Off 30,000 Employees From October 28

OpenAI Will Offer 'ChatGPT Go' Free Of Cost For A Year To Users In India Who Sign Up From November 4

OpenAI Will Offer 'ChatGPT Go' Free Of Cost For A Year To Users In India Who Sign Up From November 4

Fake Message Alert During Chhath Puja, Government Denies Free Mobile Recharge Offer Circulating On...

Fake Message Alert During Chhath Puja, Government Denies Free Mobile Recharge Offer Circulating On...