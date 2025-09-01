'AI Opportunity In India Is Extraordinary, Will Transform Even The Smallest Kirana Store,' Says Google CEO Sundar Pichai At Reliance AGM

Sundar Pichai |

Google CEO Sundar Pichai highlighted the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) for India during his address at Reliance's 48th AGM. In a video message, Pichai emphasized Google's long-standing commitment to India's digital growth and announced expanded collaborations with Reliance to drive AI adoption across the nation. The tech giant will be building an AI-focused cloud region in Jamnagar for Reliance.

Pichai began his remarks with a traditional 'Namaste' to Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, underscoring India's significance to Google. "India has always been a special place to Google. It is home to some of the world's most dynamic businesses, a thriving start-up ecosystem, and incredible amounts of creativity and ambition," he said.

Reflecting on the decade-long partnership with Reliance and Jio, Pichai noted how it has enabled affordable internet access for millions, fueling India's digital revolution. Building on this foundation, he announced a shift toward AI initiatives. "The AI opportunity in India is extraordinary. It will transform every industry and organisation, from the largest enterprises to the smallest kirana store," Pichai stated, highlighting AI's potential to impact even local neighborhood shops.

The Google CEO detailed the partnership's focus on transforming Reliance's diverse businesses, spanning Energy, Retail, Telecom, and Financial Services, through AI. A key highlight was the establishment of a dedicated Jamnagar Cloud region for Reliance. This facility will integrate world-class AI and computing capabilities from Google Cloud, powered by Reliance's clean energy sources and connected via Jio's advanced network.

"As Reliance's largest public cloud partner, Google Cloud is not only powering the company's mission-critical workloads, but we are also innovating with you on advanced AI initiatives," Pichai added.

Concluding on an optimistic note, Pichai said, "This is only the beginning. Thank you, and I look forward to building India's AI future together."

Reliance also announced partnership with Meta at the AGM. The two have formed a joint venture (JV) to develop Llama-based agentic enterprise AI platforms and tools. The JV will focus on creating ready-to-deploy vertical and sector-specific solutions for Indian enterprises, drawing on Meta's Llama engineering expertise and Reliance's extensive reach to thousands of enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).