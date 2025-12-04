AI Becomes Essential Growth Engine For India’s Small Businesses As 83% Leaders Prioritise Tech-Driven Expansion In 2026: LinkedIn Report

India’s small businesses are entering 2026 with a clear focus on technology-driven growth as 83 per cent of small business leaders in the country say that Artificial Intelligence has become essential for business growth. | IANS

New Delhi: India’s small businesses are entering 2026 with a clear focus on technology-driven growth as 83 per cent of small business leaders in the country say that Artificial Intelligence has become essential for business growth, a new report said on Thursday.

The data compiled by LinkedIn highlights how AI, brand credibility, and professional networks are reshaping the future of entrepreneurship in India.

The ‘Small Business Work Change India Report’ shows that more Indians are choosing to become entrepreneurs, with the number of LinkedIn members adding “founder” to their profile rising by 104 per cent in just one year.

Over 70 per cent of professionals in the country now say they want to work for themselves.

AI is becoming a part of day-to-day business operations for small and medium businesses.

The report reveals that 82 per cent of small business leaders believe AI has made starting and running a business easier, and 97 per cent are already using AI tools in some form.

As companies adopt these tools, they are also working to improve their own capabilities.

AI literacy has grown 52 per cent among businesses with 11 to 200 employees, and 81 per cent of SMBs say they are actively investing in AI skills.

Experts estimate that generative AI could add $621 billion in productivity to India, with small businesses contributing nearly 30 percent of that value.

LinkedIn India Country Manager Kumaresh Pattabiraman said that India’s small businesses are moving with “extraordinary speed and ambition.”

The report also highlights how branding and trust have become crucial. Globally, more than 60 per cent of small business owners create content themselves, and over 70 per cent believe authenticity online matters.

In India, this trend is even stronger, with 82 per cent of small business marketers saying buyers now verify information through trusted people before making a purchase.

Around 77 per cent believe professional networks play a major role in validating a brand’s reputation.

