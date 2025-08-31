Flood Situation Forces Punjab Govt To Keep Schools Shut Until September 3 | File Pic

Chandigarh: The Punjab government has extended the closure of all schools until September 3 due to the ongoing flood situation in the state, officials announced on Sunday.

Previously, the government declared holidays for all schools from August 27 to 30.

"In accordance with the directives of Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Singh Mann, keeping in view the flood situation in Punjab, holidays have been declared in all government/aided/recognised and private schools in the state until September 3, 2025," Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said.

"Parents and students are requested to prioritise safety and comply with the instructions issued by the administration," Bains said in a post on X.

Punjab is currently experiencing severe flooding, attributed to the swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, along with seasonal rivulets, due to heavy rainfall in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

The villages most affected by the floods include those in the districts of Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, and Amritsar.

