Reach For Stars: Remote Tribal School In Tripura's Unakoti Opens Space Education Library | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Kumarghat (Tripura): Aiming to inspire the next generation of scientists, a space education library has been set up at a school in Tripura's remote Unakoti district.

About The Library

The library in East Raitwisa Darlong Para High School features scaled models of satellite launch vehicles, including the SLV Mark-II, PSLV, GSLV, and popular missions such as Chandrayaan, Mars Mission, and Solar Mission. Pre-recorded lectures on space science are also played for the students.

"Our main objective is to create facilities so that students in remote tribal areas can visualise India's progress -- from carrying rockets on bicycles to the present human missions. We want to fuel interest in space education and help it gain momentum," said Sudip Bhowmik, the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Kumarghat.

He said over 100 books and children's magazines on astronomy, space science, and legendary Indian space and astrophysics scientists are available in the library so that students can learn about them.

"Not only our students, kids from other schools are also coming to see the space education library to get firsthand knowledge about space science," he added.

According to the BDO, the library was set up using grants under 'Nanaji Deshmukh Sarbottam Panchayat Satat Vikash Puraskar', funded by the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

In addition, a modern classroom has been developed at the school, featuring a smart classroom equipped with a digital panel, digital podium, and training chairs.

"All these are powered by a 5 kW solar system installed at the school. In fact, no conventional electricity is used, as the solar panels meet all the needs of the school -- from the audio system to the lights and fans," Bhowmik said.

With these advancements, Kumarghat Block Advisory Committee (BAC) aims not only to generate a scientific temperament among the tribal communities living in remote areas but also to provide them with hope for a brighter future.

"Because of a holistic approach to make the school a centre of excellence, the student count has been increasing every year. The number of students has increased from 67 in the 2024-25 academic session to 201 in the current session (2025-26)," said Ringampar Halam, one of the teachers at the school.

Halam said that altogether 57 students across districts, who used to study in private English medium schools, have taken admission in East Raitwisa Darlong Para High School during the current academic session because of its overall development.

East Raitwisa Village Committee, which serves as the local governing body (like a gram panchayat), houses over 800 tribal families from different ethnic groups, including Tripuri, Garo, Reang, Halam, and Darlong. Most villagers are engaged in agriculture, rubber cultivation, and pineapple farming.

Village Committee in-charge Mrinal Majumder said the school recorded a hundred per cent success in last year's class 10 board examination.

"This is also another reason students of private English medium schools are taking admission in our school, which imparts quality education free of cost. Many poor people can't afford to keep their sons and daughters in the private English medium school because of the expenditure," he said.

