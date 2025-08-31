UP: Missing Husband Spotted Making Social Media Reels With Another Woman After 7 Years - VIDEO

In a shocking turn of events, a woman discovered her husband, who had been missing for seven years, alive and apparently remarried after spotting him in social media reels with another woman.

The bizarre case has emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, where Sheelu from Murarnagar had been searching for her husband Jitendra Kumar alias Bablu since his mysterious disappearance in 2018.

Sheelu was stunned when she came across videos on social media showing her missing husband making reels with an unknown woman in Ludhiana, Punjab. The footage suggested he had not only survived but had possibly entered into a second marriage whilst living in Punjab.

Upon seeing the videos, a shocked Sheelu immediately rushed to the local police station to report her findings. The revelation has left both the family and police authorities bewildered, as they had been treating this as a missing person case for years.

यह है वह वीडियो जिसमे पति किसी और महिला के साथ रंगरेलियां मना रहा है। pic.twitter.com/0u1SCVw84A — Anuj Agnihotri Swatntra (@ASwatntra) August 31, 2025

The couple had married on 28 April 2017 in Atamaun village under Sandila police station area. However, their marriage quickly turned sour when Jitendra and his family allegedly demanded a gold chain and ring as dowry. When these demands weren't met, Sheelu was reportedly thrown out of the house later that same year.

Following the harassment, Sheelu had filed a dowry torture case against her husband and in-laws. Shortly after, Jitendra mysteriously vanished without a trace.

Jitendra's father filed a missing person complaint at the police station on 22 April 2018. Authorities conducted extensive searches but found no leads, and the case eventually went cold as time passed.

For seven years, the family believed Jitendra had either met with an accident or worse. However, the recent social media discovery has turned the entire narrative upside down.

According to Sheelu, she has not only seen the videos but has also recently spoken with Jitendra over the phone. She claims he has been living in Ludhiana and has remarried there.

Police are now reopening the case and investigating the circumstances surrounding Jitendra's staged disappearance and his current status. The case raises questions about whether this was a deliberate attempt to escape legal consequences and family responsibilities.