 UP Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Murdering Husband Who Allegedly Ignored Her For First Wife
PTIUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 12:56 PM IST
Police here have arrested a woman for allegedly strangling her husband to death in his sleep for neglecting her over his first wife. | Representative Image

Muzaffarnagar: Police here have arrested a woman for allegedly strangling her husband to death in his sleep for neglecting her over his first wife, officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on August 29, and the accused, Kavita (30), was arrested on Saturday.

"Sanjay Kumar (40) was killed by his second wife, Kavita," said Station House Officer (SHO) Dinesh Chand Bhagel, adding the police were alerted about the crime by the victim's father, Bhopal Singh.

During interrogation, Kavita told police that she strangled Sanjay to death while he was sleeping. She also said that Sanjay was "neglecting" her over his first wife.

Delhi Double Murder: Man Kills Wife & Mother-In-Law After Dispute Over Birthday Gifts, Arrested With...
article-image

Sanjay and Kavita got married in 2000. His first wife lives in his native village of Tanda Majra.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

