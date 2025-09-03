 Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 3, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Pelican Sambad Night Wednesday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: September 3, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Pelican Sambad Night Wednesday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 3, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Pelican Sambad Night Wednesday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 05:10 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Representational Image

Nagaland State Lottery results for Dear Pelican Wednesday Night Lottery at 8 PM will be announced today, September 03, 2025. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Dear Pelican Wednesday Night Lottery September 03, 2025, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
US Open 2025: MS Dhoni Attends Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz Quarter-Final Clash; Video
US Open 2025: MS Dhoni Attends Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz Quarter-Final Clash; Video
Phenomenal! Novak Djokovic Stuns Crowd After Saving Break Point With Epic 25-Shot Rally During US Open 2025 Match; Video
Phenomenal! Novak Djokovic Stuns Crowd After Saving Break Point With Epic 25-Shot Rally During US Open 2025 Match; Video
'Why Don’t You Sit Together & Resolve It?': Delhi HC To TMC MP Mahua Moitra, Lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai In Pet Dog Custody Row
'Why Don’t You Sit Together & Resolve It?': Delhi HC To TMC MP Mahua Moitra, Lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai In Pet Dog Custody Row
Climate Shocks Drive Up Kitchen Staples, Fueling Food Inflation In India
Climate Shocks Drive Up Kitchen Staples, Fueling Food Inflation In India

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 29, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Why Don’t You Sit Together & Resolve It?': Delhi HC To TMC MP Mahua Moitra, Lawyer Jai Anant...

'Why Don’t You Sit Together & Resolve It?': Delhi HC To TMC MP Mahua Moitra, Lawyer Jai Anant...

Climate Shocks Drive Up Kitchen Staples, Fueling Food Inflation In India

Climate Shocks Drive Up Kitchen Staples, Fueling Food Inflation In India

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 3, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 3, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Newborn Baby Found Abandoned In Maharajganj Bushes

Newborn Baby Found Abandoned In Maharajganj Bushes

'Why Didn’t He Make Gujarat & Manipur Files?': TMC Leader Kunal Ghosh Slams 'The Bengal Files'...

'Why Didn’t He Make Gujarat & Manipur Files?': TMC Leader Kunal Ghosh Slams 'The Bengal Files'...