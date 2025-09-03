 Rajasthan To Allot Free Land For Martyr Memorials Under New Policy
The policy, recently cleared by the state cabinet, proposes to allot up to 500 square meters of land in the native place of the martyr. This land will be allotted through the District Soldier Welfare Officer and will be used exclusively for martyr memorials.

Known as a major contributor of soldiers to the Indian armed forces, Rajasthan will now provide free land to build memorials for martyrs. Such a provision has been introduced for the first time in the state government’s land allotment policy.

According to reports, with over 80,000 soldiers, Rajasthan is among the top four states contributing personnel to the Indian Army. Districts like Jhunjhunu, Sikar, and Churu, known as “Sainikon ke Gaon,” each have at least one martyr memorial.

The policy also brings relief for political parties. It proposes that political parties will continue to retain land allotted to them even if they lose national status.

Earlier, if a nationally recognized political party was allotted land and later lost its national party status, local bodies had the right to reclaim the land—even if a building had already been constructed on it.

