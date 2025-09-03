Delhi: Yamuna River Floods Shut Down Delhi Markets, Cremation Grounds; Rescue Operations Underway

Heavy monsoon rains across northern India have caused the Yamuna River to surge beyond dangerous levels, triggering widespread flooding that has devastated communities along its banks. The rising waters have inundated residential areas, commercial markets, agricultural fields, and even cremation grounds, severely disrupting the lives of thousands living in vulnerable low-lying regions.

The flooding has forced authorities to close Vasudev Ghat and suspend the traditional Yamuna Aarti ceremony. Approximately 5,000 families across the National Capital Region have been displaced, with government-established temporary camps in schools and roadside locations providing shelter. Police and civil defense teams have been mobilized to coordinate relief operations.

In Delhi, neighbourhoods like Yamuna Bazaar near Kashmiri Gate are experiencing significant water intrusion despite protective barriers constructed by the irrigation department. Nigam Bodh Ghat's cremation facilities have been rendered unusable due to submersion, while Monastery Market traders have abandoned their shops after electricity was cut for safety reasons. Slum communities in Mayur Vihar, Purana Lohapul, and Geeta Colony have been particularly hard hit.

Faridabad faces threats to 27 villages, with the river currently at 199.95 meters, just below the 202.30-meter danger threshold. Agricultural areas in villages including Mohana, Chhayansa, and Chandpur are submerged, destroying crops as water flows through the Okhla Barrage.

Gautam Buddha Nagar has evacuated 450 families and over 1,500 animals from flood-prone farmhouses, establishing shelters in community centers. District officials have activated all flood control systems and damage assessment operations.

Emergency rescue operations continue throughout the affected regions. Teams have successfully evacuated stranded residents using boats, including dramatic rescues in Burari and animal rescue operations near New Ashok Nagar. Authorities maintain constant communication with riverside communities, urging immediate relocation to safer areas as the crisis unfolds.