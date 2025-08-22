Thane Crime News: Delivery Boy Arrested For Rape, Abandonment Of Newborn In Kalyan | Representative Image

In the case of a newborn baby girl found in the garbage in Kalyan on Sunday, a 21-year-old man who works as a delivery boy and is believed to be the father was arrested by the Khadakpada police on Wednesday. The infant is believed to be around one to two days old.

According to the police, the baby was discovered by a passerby who heard her crying while walking through the area. The person immediately alerted the Khadakpada Police Station.

The Investigation

Police said they formed a team, scanned CCTV footage from nearby areas, and alerted local informants to identify the pregnant woman. They eventually traced a 15-year-old girl. During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused, who is the girl’s neighbour, had sexually assaulted her, resulting in the pregnancy. The victim gave birth to a baby girl on Sunday. Thereafter, the accused allegedly abandoned the newborn near a Shiva temple in the Barve area of Kalyan.

Legal Charges

An FIR has been registered against him on charges of rape and under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police Statement

Amaranth Waghmode, Senior Police Inspector from Khadakpada Police Station, said, “We traced the accused and apprehended him. He was produced in court, where he was remanded to police custody for further investigation.”

“During questioning, we learned that his parents and the girl’s grandmother were also involved in abandoning the baby. Further investigation is underway,” the officer added.