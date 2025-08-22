 Thane Crime News: Delivery Boy Arrested For Rape, Abandonment Of Newborn In Kalyan
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Crime News: Delivery Boy Arrested For Rape, Abandonment Of Newborn In Kalyan

Thane Crime News: Delivery Boy Arrested For Rape, Abandonment Of Newborn In Kalyan

According to the police, the baby was discovered by a passerby who heard her crying while walking through the area. The person immediately alerted the Khadakpada Police Station.

NK GuptaUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 08:50 PM IST
article-image
Thane Crime News: Delivery Boy Arrested For Rape, Abandonment Of Newborn In Kalyan | Representative Image

In the case of a newborn baby girl found in the garbage in Kalyan on Sunday, a 21-year-old man who works as a delivery boy and is believed to be the father was arrested by the Khadakpada police on Wednesday. The infant is believed to be around one to two days old.

According to the police, the baby was discovered by a passerby who heard her crying while walking through the area. The person immediately alerted the Khadakpada Police Station.

The Investigation
Police said they formed a team, scanned CCTV footage from nearby areas, and alerted local informants to identify the pregnant woman. They eventually traced a 15-year-old girl. During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused, who is the girl’s neighbour, had sexually assaulted her, resulting in the pregnancy. The victim gave birth to a baby girl on Sunday. Thereafter, the accused allegedly abandoned the newborn near a Shiva temple in the Barve area of Kalyan.

Legal Charges
An FIR has been registered against him on charges of rape and under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Businessman, Firms Duped Of ₹1.93 Crore In Ghatkopar; Two Accused Booked
Mumbai News: Businessman, Firms Duped Of ₹1.93 Crore In Ghatkopar; Two Accused Booked
Mumbai News: Traditional Games Revived At Olympic Veer Khashaba Jadhav Paramparik Krida Mahakumbha
Mumbai News: Traditional Games Revived At Olympic Veer Khashaba Jadhav Paramparik Krida Mahakumbha
Mumbai Local Train Update: CR To Operate Mega Block On August 24; Check Affected Services On Main & Trans-Harbour Lines
Mumbai Local Train Update: CR To Operate Mega Block On August 24; Check Affected Services On Main & Trans-Harbour Lines
Indian Railways To Run Record 380 Ganpati Special Train Trips In 2025
Indian Railways To Run Record 380 Ganpati Special Train Trips In 2025
Read Also
Thane Crime: Bhiwandi Police Arrest 2 Accused For Killing BJP Yuva Morcha Leader And Cousin, Hunt On...
article-image

Police Statement
Amaranth Waghmode, Senior Police Inspector from Khadakpada Police Station, said, “We traced the accused and apprehended him. He was produced in court, where he was remanded to police custody for further investigation.”

“During questioning, we learned that his parents and the girl’s grandmother were also involved in abandoning the baby. Further investigation is underway,” the officer added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: EOW Books Two For ₹28 Crore Investment Fraud, Duped Businessman With Illegal Flats

Mumbai News: EOW Books Two For ₹28 Crore Investment Fraud, Duped Businessman With Illegal Flats

Mumbai News: Businessman, Firms Duped Of ₹1.93 Crore In Ghatkopar; Two Accused Booked

Mumbai News: Businessman, Firms Duped Of ₹1.93 Crore In Ghatkopar; Two Accused Booked

Mumbai News: Traditional Games Revived At Olympic Veer Khashaba Jadhav Paramparik Krida Mahakumbha

Mumbai News: Traditional Games Revived At Olympic Veer Khashaba Jadhav Paramparik Krida Mahakumbha

Mumbai Local Train Update: CR To Operate Mega Block On August 24; Check Affected Services On Main &...

Mumbai Local Train Update: CR To Operate Mega Block On August 24; Check Affected Services On Main &...

Indian Railways To Run Record 380 Ganpati Special Train Trips In 2025

Indian Railways To Run Record 380 Ganpati Special Train Trips In 2025