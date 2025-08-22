Navi Mumbai News: Vashi Police Summon Jogeshwari Doctor In Probe Against Ophthalmologists Over Alleged Botched Eye Surgeries

Dr Pandit Eye Surgery and Laser Hospital in Vashi | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: The Vashi police have summoned a Jogeshwari-based doctor to record his statement in connection with the ongoing investigation against Vashi ophthalmologists Dr. Chandan Pandit and his father Dr. D.V. Pandit, accused of alleged botched eye surgeries.

Patients Referred After Post-Surgery Complications

Officials said Dr. Saumil Seth of Envision Hospital, Jogeshwari, was called upon by Vashi police to appear before the police on August 13 at 4 p.m. The summons was issued after it came to light that patients operated on at Pandit Eye Surgery and Laser Hospital, Sector 10, Vashi, were later referred to her hospital following post-surgery complications.

Case Registered Under BNS and NMC Act

The case, registered as at Vashi police station in the month of August, invokes provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 125(A), 125(B), 3(5) and the National Medical Commission Act, 2019. The complaint was filed by Rajendra Gupta (67) of Koparkhairane, who alleged that a surgery by Dr Chandan Pandit at his father's clinic in Vashi, left him blind in one eye.

Multiple Patients Allege Negligence and Infections

Gupta and other patients from Airoli, Vashi and Dharavi have alleged they suffered serious injuries and infections, including Pseudomonas, due to negligence in surgeries conducted at the Vashi facility.

Investigating officer PSI Nivas Maruti Shinde had sent the summons to Dr Seth asking to be present with the relevant documents. According to police, Seth provided a statement that only two patients of Dr Pandit were brought to him while the complainant has claimed that there were many more patients.

Demand for Deeper Probe Into Role of Referred Hospital

"Dr Seth's clinic is the place where the 'botched-up-cases' of Dr Pandit were taken to for rectification. Some of them including that of my father's were beyond repair," complainant's daughter, Dipali said.

She demanded a thorough investigation to figure out if Dr Seth was aware of the alleged negligence by Dr Pandit. Dr Chandan Pandit, who worked in the health department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, was illegally performing surgeries at the clinic of his father, Dipali alleged. Calls and messages to Dr Seth went unanswered.