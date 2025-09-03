VIDEO: CM Yogi Adityanath Urges Strong Industry-Academia Collaboration At IIT Kanpur’s DeepTech Bharat 2025 Conference

CM Yogi Adityanath addresses IIT Kanpur, emphasising industry-academia collaboration and unveiling DeepTech Bharat 2025 | X - @myogiadityanath

Kanpur, September 3: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, underlined the need for stronger collaboration between industry and academia to position India as a global hub of technology and sustainable development. He was addressing the Samanvay industry-academia engagement program at IIT Kanpur.

Focus on AI, Cyber Security, and Sustainability

Highlighting the event’s theme of “coordination,” the CM said discussions on Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, and Sustainability would not only advance innovation but also directly improve citizens’ quality of life. “Industry-academia collaboration today is linked to solving global challenges and building a Viksit and Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.

India’s Economic Journey and Reforms

Tracing India’s economic trajectory, Adityanath noted that while India contributed 25% to global GDP until the 17th century, this fell to 2% by 1947. He credited recent reforms for propelling India to the world’s fourth-largest economy, with the potential to rise to the third position within two years.

IIT Kanpur’s Role in Deep-Tech India 2025

Praising IIT Kanpur’s role in technology over six decades, he urged it to become the hub of India’s first Deep-Tech India 2025 model, for which land has already been allotted. He also sought the institute’s support in strengthening cyber security, pointing out that Uttar Pradesh now has cyber police stations in all 75 districts and a State Cyber and Forensic Institute.

UP’s Transformation and Infrastructure Gains

The CM said Uttar Pradesh had overcome its “BIMARU” image and is now the country’s second-largest economy, thanks to better law and order, investment inflows, and infrastructure. He cited examples of transformation in Bundelkhand, where tap water has reached every home and farm incomes have grown tenfold. He also highlighted record plantation of 240 crore saplings in eight years, confirmed by the Forest Research Institute as increasing forest cover.

Call for Innovation-Focused Investment

Adityanath called on industries to reinvest in innovation rather than focusing solely on profit. He recalled IIT Kanpur’s role during the COVID-19 pandemic and its contributions to the Defence Corridor and Med-Tech Centre, stressing that coordinated efforts would restore India’s global leadership.

Notable Attendees

Cabinet Minister Rakesh Sachan, IIT Kanpur Director Prof. Manindra Agarwal, TCS CTO Dr. Harry Queen, and Deputy Director Prof. Brajbhushan were present at the event.

Conference focuses on cutting-edge technology

India’s first National DeepTech Conference – DeepTech Bharat 2025 was launched at IIT Kanpur in the CM’s presence. The conference, with participation from DRDO, ISRO, MeitY, and over 200 venture capital firms, focuses on AI, Semiconductors, Quantum Technology, Space Tech, and Biosciences.

It unveiled DeepTech Policy 2035, India’s first deep-tech accelerator, and the country’s first AI co-pilot. The initiative aims to make Uttar Pradesh India’s first deep-tech-ready state and help it achieve a $1 trillion economy, while extending opportunities to startups and youth from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.