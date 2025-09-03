Experts And Scholars Outline Vision For Viksit Uttar Pradesh By 2047 | Representative Image

Lucknow, September 3: Moving in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Viksit Bharat @2047” vision, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday launched the “Samarth Uttar Pradesh – Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047” campaign. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the initiative at Lok Bhavan, where experts from diverse fields presented their insights and deliberated on the state’s roadmap to development.

Speakers emphasised the need to prioritise education, health, agriculture, energy, research, culture, and social structure to make Uttar Pradesh a fully developed state by 2047 and achieve the target of a six-trillion-dollar economy. Prof. Vighnesh Kumar highlighted the importance of linking the campaign with India’s freedom movement. He suggested integrating stories of the independence struggle to inspire society with energy, pride, and respect for heritage as the state advances toward its developmental goals.

Dr. Vijay Singh Niranjan, a former officer, recommended setting up food storage directly at farmers’ homes to benefit them. Addressing concerns about coaching institutes, he suggested that they remain closed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to ensure children attend schools and colleges regularly, safeguarding the education system. He also emphasized the importance of integrating similar schemes across departments to enhance efficiency.

Retired IPS officer Ranjan Dwivedi recommended presenting the campaign region-wise and promoting it via social media to maximize public engagement. Anand Kumar, another retired IAS officer, emphasized the need for revolutionary changes in education. He said that the tuition culture must be reduced, and skill development promoted in schools. At the same time, Indian values should be incorporated into education. He also pointed out the need to establish research hubs and research centres in Uttar Pradesh.

Retired railway officer Vijay Kumar Dutt proposed that the state’s 78,000 km of roads be mapped alongside railway lines to improve connectivity. He also suggested exploring ways to convert thermal power plants into nuclear power plants for sustainable energy.

Prof. Vipin Tripathi, a Sanskrit scholar, stressed the importance of weaving Indian traditions into the development plan. He recommended linking the plan with the 12 months and 12 zodiac signs while giving greater prominence to Sanskrit studies.

Another retired railway officer, Shailendra Kapil, underlined the potential of Uttar Pradesh’s dairy and sweets industries. He suggested promoting dairy products nationwide and boosting the traditional sweets industry to expand its fame across India.

Former professor A.K. Jayantli called for the development of small townships on barren land to spur rural growth. He advised curbing urbanisation on fertile agricultural land, adopting the ‘andragogy’ model in higher education, and focusing on skill development to prepare youth for future challenges.