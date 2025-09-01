 Bengaluru Crime: Woman Sexually Harassed, Robbed By Masked Man In PG; Video
Bengaluru Crime: Woman Sexually Harassed, Robbed By Masked Man In PG; Video

A shocking incident has come to light from a girls' PG based near Suddaguntepalya police station, Bengaluru, where a woman was allegedly molested and robbed by a masked intruder at late night on Friday, August 29. The CCTV footage of the lobby of the PG captured the masked man attacking the woman while she was trying to resist him.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 12:56 PM IST
Bengaluru: A shocking incident has come to light from a girls' PG based near Suddaguntepalya police station, Bengaluru, where a woman was allegedly molested and robbed by a masked intruder at late night on Friday, August 29. The CCTV footage of the lobby of the PG captured the masked man attacking the woman while she was trying to resist him. The shocking footage is now going viral on the Internet.

The incident occurred late at night on Friday, around 3 AM, when a masked man entered the girls' PG, which is based near Suddaguntepalya police station, Bengaluru. The accused entered one of the dorms in the PG where the woman was sleeping. The woman heard the sound of the door being opened, but she thought that it was her roommate who had returned.

The unidentified intruder allegedly molested her when she was asleep. When the woman woke up to the horrifying molestation, she panicked and tried to resist the intruder. Reportedly, the intruder was also carrying a knife, and he threatened to stab her if she screamed for help.

Further, according to the FIR, the intruder demanded money from the woman and stole ₹2,500 from her and fled the scene. Further details on the investigation are awaited. Reports also claimed that the intruder had locked the doors of other dorms from outside so that no one can come to help the victim. The shocking incident is raising concerns over the safety and security of the citizens especially women who are living alone in PG's and hostels.

