Bihar: Elderly Man Urinates Near Aircraft On Runway; Pilot Records VIDEO From Cockpit In Darbhanga

Viral video screengrab | X/@ExplorerAdarsh

Darbhanga: A bizarre incident has come to light from Bihar’s Darbhanga Airport, where a video has gone viral showing an elderly man urinating near an aircraft on the runway.

The video, reportedly recorded from the cockpit by the pilot, captures the man, dressed in a white kurta-pajama, squatting just a few metres away from the aircraft, in the grassy area alongside the runway and relieving himself. The pilot can be heard laughing in the background. Passengers can be seen lined up to board the plane.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The 9-second viral clip has garnered more than 285.9KViews on X. The viral video has triggered reactions from Netizens.

Netizens React

One of the users said, "Accha hai na itna samanya darje k log b plane me travel kar rahe hain." Which roughly translates to,"Its good that even common people are traveling by plane."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user said,"Nothing wrong, go all over India, same thing happens."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A third user said,"Accurate way to urinate."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is yet to issue an official statement regarding the viral video. It remains unclear from which aircraft’s cockpit the video was recorded and whether the elderly man was a passenger.