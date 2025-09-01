'That’s American Dream': New York Governor Greets Indian Chef Of Popular Croissant Outlet, Applauds His Success | Instagram govkathyhochul

A heartwarming video was shared by the New York Governor's official Instagram page, which showed the Governor, Kathy Hochul, herself visiting a popular bakery outlet in Middletown, New York, Mr. Croissant, and applauding its Indian head chef and owner, Rakesh Nayak, for his commendable services. The video is also serving as a bridge breaker amid immigration debates in the US. Rakesh Nayak is said to have been working towards his dream for over 21 years and is successfully running an infamous outlet in the heart of the US.

The video starts with the Governor, Kathy Hochul, greeting the owner and head chef of Mr. Croissant, Rakesh Nayak. She praised for variety of offerings at his outlet. She said, "These works are extraordinary. What's the inspiration?"

WATCH VIDEO:

Rakesh Nayak replied to her about how he is building his dream. He said, "I have been working for 21 years in the baking and pastry industry. I have lived in London, Paris, and Singapore, so I have the experience working with one of the best in the industry."

He further said, "I am expressing myself to showcase what pastry can do. And the purpose for bringing this business to Middle Town, I noticed, Middle Town was growing, and we had a lot of opportunities needed in Middle Town, so I thought this was the best time and best place to open a Mr. Croissant."

Cathy Hochul wrote in the caption of the post, "Rakesh Nayak came to our country to build a better life, and he’s deeply invested in his community. That’s the American dream. Next time you’re in Middletown, stop by Mr. Croissant. You won’t be disappointed."

Netizens Reactions:

The video is also serving as a silver lining amid the ongoing immigration debates. One user wrote, "This is why I LOVE NY You can find anything, anyone All cultures All kinds of food!! There is so much we can learn from others!!"

