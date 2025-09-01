VIDEO: Man Jumps On Monorail Tracks To Save Autistic Kid At Amusement Park In US; 'Give Him Free Tickets For Life’, Netizens Applaud | X @EgyptsPharaoh

Pennsylvania, USA: A possible danger was averted at Hersheypark in Pennsylvania when an autistic minor boy made his way up on the tracks of a monorail inside the park. Reportedly, he was seen walking on the tracks at a height from which he could have fallen soon after his parents reported him missing. A brave bystander rushed in to help the kid and climbed the tracks with the help of vehicles. He succeeded in saving the kid, and a big tragedy was averted.

Panic erupted when the visitors in the park spotted a kid at the top of the tracks of a monorail. Reports say that he appeared on the tracks soon after his parents, who accompanied him at the park, reported him missing. A video of the incident was recorded by the onlookers and is now going viral on the Internet.

The clip shows a kid, panicked and clueless about what to do is wandering on the tracks of the monorail. He is standing and walking fearfully on the tracks at a massive height. Sudden chaos erupted among bystanders. One of them rushed in to help the kid, who can be seen climbing the vehicles parked under the monorail bridge. He climbed the tracks bravely, took hold of the kid, and rescued him safely. The kid also came out as being autistic.

This was my day at Hershey… the child had autism and was unsupervised when he made his way on the Amtrak . It wasn't running that day and he started to walk it all the way down

Where was the parents ? The Security? Why did my brother have to be a hero ? @Hersheys what can we…

The video was posted by @EgyptsPharaoh. The caption of the video reads, "This was my day at Hershey… the child had autism and was unsupervised when he made his way on the Amtrak. It wasn’t running that day, and he started to walk it all the way down. Where were the parents? The Security? Why did my brother have to be a hero? @Hersheys, what can we do better?"

@CollinRugg on X shared the video and wrote, "The park says the man noticed the child on the track and immediately jumped into action to save him."

"We are grateful for the vigilance of our guests and the swift response of our team, and we remain committed to maintaining the highest levels of guest safety throughout Hersheypark,” the park said.

Netizens Reactions:

One user wrote, "Give this man free tickets for life. That’s the kind of guest every park dreams of having." Another user wrote, "Give that guy a lifetime pass for him and his family." One user commented, "Not all heroes eat the right amount of chocolate."