Hair-Raising Video Of Tiger Chasing And Capturing Deer In Udham Singh Nagar Surfaces; Watch

A wild hunt was captured in Udham Singh Nagar's Photo Tourism Zone of a Tiger praying on a herd of deer. The chilling footage was recorded by onlookers and is now going viral on the Internet. In times where wild animals like lions and tigers are kept caged in zoos for tourists, such hunt sightings have become rare. The video showed that the tiger chased down a deer from the herd on its own.

The now viral video shows a tiger hunting a deer by ambushing it in the Terai West Forest Division of Udham Singh Nagar. In the video, many deer are seen in the forest, then suddenly a tiger enters the area and runs towards the herd of deer. As soon as they see the tiger, all the deer start running away from there. But one deer gets caught by the tiger.

WATCH VIDEO:

ये वीडियो उधम सिंह नगर के तराई पश्चिम वन प्रभाग का है जहां टाइगर ने किया हिरण का शिकार कर लिया pic.twitter.com/xHj3rcNtJm — Journalist Rupesh Walia (@WaliaRupesh) September 1, 2025

The video was shared by @WaliaRupesh. The caption of the post reads, "This video is from the Tarai West Forest Division of Udham Singh Nagar, where a tiger hunted a deer.

