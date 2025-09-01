Schoolboy Shows Middle Finger To Passerby Biker; Leaves Internet In Shock, 'Ek Thappad Lagana Tha'

Schoolboy Shows Middle Finger To Passerby Biker; Leaves Internet In Shock, 'Ek Thappad Lgana Tha' | Instagram @neonmannews

A viral video of a shocking incident is grabbing attention of the netizens. It shows a confrontation by a biker with a schoolboy and his sister riding on two-wheeler after the underage boy allegedly showed him a middle finger. The confrontation was recorded by the biker in which the sister is scolding the kid after getting to know that he made lewd gestures at the biker earlier. The video is going viral on the Internet and receiving fuming comments from the netizens.

An unidentified biker chased and confronted a school going brother and sister duo riding on a two-wheeler over lewd gestures were made at him by the boy. FPJ could not verify the location, other details and authenticity of the video. It was posted by @neonmannews. The caption of the video reads, "Kid shows middle finger to Biker, gets confronted!"

Confrontation Broke Into Lecture By Sister

When the biker chased down the duo and confronted them, he explained that the kid sitting behind his comparitevly older sister made lewd gestures at him. The eranged sister then lectured the kid for inappropriate behaiviour. She said, "yeh kya kar rahe ho badtamezee (What are are you doing this insolence)" Further she said, "Limits hoti hain na, kaha se sikh ke aa rahe ho nayi nayi chize (There are limits, where are you learning such new things)."

The sister also mentioned that she will be taking the matter further after reaching home.

Netizens Reactions:

One user wrote, "Underaged kid showing the middle finger, 2 kids riding riding a 2 wheeler and that too on the wrong side of the road. Show me 1st good thing about this video."

Another user commented, "She didn't told him to say sorry... and the way she talks.. it's surprising that she forgot that is that all an act to escape the situation?"

One user wrote, "It's good that the sister was able to humble her brother but isn't she wrong to drive without licence? Don't her parents know it's wrong to give bikes to minors?" Another user wrote, "Ek thappad lgana tha us ladke ko."