Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark to take action against people committing corruption, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has said that he (PM Modi) didn't take the name of Congress party, he may be hinting at CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan as well.

Nath made the remark while talking to the reporters in the state capital Bhopal on Wednesday.

"PM Modi didn't name the Congress party, he (PM Modi) may be hinting at CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan as well," Nath said.

Notably, addressing a program of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) booth workers in the state capital on Tuesday, PM Modi said, "Today people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks of equal rights...The Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (Opposition) people are playing vote bank politics." PM's statement triggered a nationwide debate as several opposition leaders have accused PM Modi of raising the UCC issue for political gains ahead of the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA and Executive member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board Arif Masood also hit out at PM Modi and said that the PM should remember that he has taken oath on the Constitution drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar adding that all sections of the country have faith in that Constitution and they will not allow to change it.

Arif Masood said, "PM should remember that he took on the Constitution drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar. All sections of the country have faith in the Constitution and will not allow it to change. They also made a law on Triple Talaq. What difference did it make? They talked about giving relief to women under this law. What relief women got from this law?"

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, "As far as Uniform Civil Code is concerned, Prime Minister Nehru said "desirable thing to have UCC" but we have to take everyone along. You can not forget any society in any country."