Madhya Pradesh: Passenger Slips Into Gap Between Moving Train & Platform While Boarding In Itarsi, Dies

Itarsi (Madhya Pradesh): A passenger slipped while boarding the moving train and was run over at Itarsi station on Wednesday afternoon.

He was boarding 19046, Tapti Ganga Express from Itarsi, when his leg slipped off the footboard and he fell in the narrow gap between the platform and the train and came under the wheels. He died on spot.

The Train Stood For 1:12 hours

Due to the accident, the train stood at platform number 6 for 1 hour 12 minutes.

According to information, the train was leaving the platform when a passenger slipped and came under the wheels while boarding the general bogie in front of the guard van. Seeing the passenger falling, the train manager immediately downed the air pressure, after which the train was stopped. Although the passenger's life could not be saved.

In haste, the passenger lost balance and slipped. Seeing this, the passengers standing in the bogie screamed and asked to stop the train. On receiving information, RPF GRP came to the spot, after which the railway doctor was called.

The passenger was badly trapped between the bogie and the rung. The railwaymen managed to take the body out by cutting the notch.

Notably, four days ago also, a passenger had died in a similar accident at Itarsi station.

