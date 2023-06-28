 Madhya Pradesh: Passenger Slips Into Gap Between Moving Train & Platform While Boarding In Itarsi, Dies
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Passenger Slips Into Gap Between Moving Train & Platform While Boarding In Itarsi, Dies

Madhya Pradesh: Passenger Slips Into Gap Between Moving Train & Platform While Boarding In Itarsi, Dies

The train stood at platform number 6 for 1 hour 12 minutes.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 04:06 PM IST
article-image

Itarsi (Madhya Pradesh): A passenger slipped while boarding the moving train and was run over at Itarsi station on Wednesday afternoon.

He was boarding 19046, Tapti Ganga Express from Itarsi, when his leg slipped off the footboard and he fell in the narrow gap between the platform and the train and came under the wheels. He died on spot.

Read Also
WATCH: Jabalpur Youth Travels 15km Clinging To Closed Door Of Shridham Express; RPF Stops Train...
article-image

The Train Stood For 1:12 hours

Due to the accident, the train stood at platform number 6 for 1 hour 12 minutes.

According to information, the train was leaving the platform when a passenger slipped and came under the wheels while boarding the general bogie in front of the guard van. Seeing the passenger falling, the train manager immediately downed the air pressure, after which the train was stopped. Although the passenger's life could not be saved.

Read Also
Bhopal: Asia Pacific Power Lifting And Bench Press Championship
article-image

In haste, the passenger lost balance and slipped. Seeing this, the passengers standing in the bogie screamed and asked to stop the train. On receiving information, RPF GRP came to the spot, after which the railway doctor was called.

The passenger was badly trapped between the bogie and the rung. The railwaymen managed to take the body out by cutting the notch.

Notably, four days ago also, a passenger had died in a similar accident at Itarsi station.

Read Also
Bhopal: Eight Bison Translocated To Sanjay Tiger Reserve
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Passenger Slips Into Gap Between Moving Train & Platform While Boarding In Itarsi,...

Madhya Pradesh: Passenger Slips Into Gap Between Moving Train & Platform While Boarding In Itarsi,...

MP Cabinet Meet: ₹1300 Crore For CM Rise Schools, Deendayal Thali Price At Only Rs 5

MP Cabinet Meet: ₹1300 Crore For CM Rise Schools, Deendayal Thali Price At Only Rs 5

MP Cabinet Extends Timeline To Transfer IAS & IPS Officers Till July 7

MP Cabinet Extends Timeline To Transfer IAS & IPS Officers Till July 7

MP: Several Trains Diverted & Cancelled As Heavy Rains Wash Off Rail Bridge In Narsinghpur; Check...

MP: Several Trains Diverted & Cancelled As Heavy Rains Wash Off Rail Bridge In Narsinghpur; Check...

MP: Ladli Behnas Accuse Kiosk Operator Of Withdrawing Their Money In Morena

MP: Ladli Behnas Accuse Kiosk Operator Of Withdrawing Their Money In Morena