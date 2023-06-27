 Bhopal: Eight Bison Translocated To Sanjay Tiger Reserve
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Eight Bison Translocated To Sanjay Tiger Reserve

Bhopal: Eight Bison Translocated To Sanjay Tiger Reserve

An officer of Satpura Tiger Reserve said four bison were captured and sent to Sanjay Tiger Reserve on Monday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 08:14 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Under the bison translocation project, eight bison have been translocated from Satpura Tiger Reserve in Narmadapuram district to Sanjay Tiger Reserve in Dubri. In all, 15 bison are to be translocated to Sanjay Tiger Reserve.

An officer of Satpura Tiger Reserve said four bison were captured and sent to Sanjay Tiger Reserve on Monday. On Tuesday, four bison were translocated to Sanjay Tiger Reserve. In all, 15 bison are to be shifted to Sanjay Tiger Reserve. The remaining seven more bison will be translocated to Sanjay Tiger Reserve shortly.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: EOW Trapped Patwari Accepting Bribe Of Rs 12K
article-image

This is for the first time that bison are being translocated from Satpura Tiger Reserve to other reserve of the state.

Tiger’s death

Satpura Tiger Reserve officials have yet to solve mystery surrounding the death of a tiger, which was found dead on Monday. The vital organs have been sent to lab for examination. Officials are waiting for the lab report to know the reasons behind tiger’s death. The possibility of tiger poaching has not been ruled out.

Read Also
MP: Tomato Prices Soar To Rs 110 Per Kg In Indore
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Eight Bison Translocated To Sanjay Tiger Reserve

Bhopal: Eight Bison Translocated To Sanjay Tiger Reserve

Bhopal: Vehicles Movement Suspended On Many Routes

Bhopal: Vehicles Movement Suspended On Many Routes

Bhopal: Woman, Son Die As Truck Hit Them In Khajuri Sadak Area

Bhopal: Woman, Son Die As Truck Hit Them In Khajuri Sadak Area

Bhopal: Unable To Bear Study Pressure, School Girl Flees, Rescued From Ambala

Bhopal: Unable To Bear Study Pressure, School Girl Flees, Rescued From Ambala

Bhopal: BJP Leader Kills Wife As She Stopped Him From Taking Alcohol

Bhopal: BJP Leader Kills Wife As She Stopped Him From Taking Alcohol