Bhopal: Eight Bison Translocated To Sanjay Tiger Reserve

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Under the bison translocation project, eight bison have been translocated from Satpura Tiger Reserve in Narmadapuram district to Sanjay Tiger Reserve in Dubri. In all, 15 bison are to be translocated to Sanjay Tiger Reserve.

An officer of Satpura Tiger Reserve said four bison were captured and sent to Sanjay Tiger Reserve on Monday. On Tuesday, four bison were translocated to Sanjay Tiger Reserve. In all, 15 bison are to be shifted to Sanjay Tiger Reserve. The remaining seven more bison will be translocated to Sanjay Tiger Reserve shortly.

This is for the first time that bison are being translocated from Satpura Tiger Reserve to other reserve of the state.

Tiger’s death

Satpura Tiger Reserve officials have yet to solve mystery surrounding the death of a tiger, which was found dead on Monday. The vital organs have been sent to lab for examination. Officials are waiting for the lab report to know the reasons behind tiger’s death. The possibility of tiger poaching has not been ruled out.

