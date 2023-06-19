WATCH: Jabalpur Youth Travels 15km Clinging To Closed Door Of Shridham Express; RPF Stops Train Midway In Bhedaghat For Rescue

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A youth travelled 15km--from Madna Mahal station to Bhedghat, clinging to a closed door of AC Coach in Shridham Express. RPF personnel stopped the train midway in Bhedaghat to rescue him.
A video of the incident is going viral on social media.
The youth identified as Rishabh and was travelling from Madan Mahal to Singrauli. By the time he reached the platform, the train had already started moving. While his friend had already boarded the general coach, he was left behind. In an attempt to board, he clung to the door of the AC coach as it was nearest.
When RPF police got information, they stopped the train in Bhedaghat, counselled him and made sure this time, he boards the coach.
