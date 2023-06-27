Bhopal: Asia Pacific Power Lifting And Bench Press Championship

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A major leg injury may weigh heavily on the performance of powerlifters. But it never came in the way of Kuldeep Dandotiya Devri, a resident of Deori village in Morena district, who won gold medal at Asia Pacific Power Lifting and Bench Press Championship. The competition that began in Hong Kong from June 24 will end on June 30.

The road to victory was never easy for this farmer’s son, especially since his injury made it harder for him to pursue powerlifting. But he didn’t lose hope. With one iron rod in his leg, he kept going.

Last year, Kuldeep was selected for Asian Championship. While going home, he met with an accident, injuring his leg. An iron rod was inserted in his leg and the doctors told him not to play the game and it would be fatal if he put too much weight on the leg.

Secret to Success: Consistent Effort and Practice

But somewhere inside Kuldeep’s heart, the courage and the fire to achieve his goal did not let him stop and he began practising after 6 months of accident. After consistent effort and practice, he qualified for international tournaments.

Earlier, Kuldeep won a silver medal at The World Powerlifting Championship held in South Africa from May 19 to 27. There, he participated in the sub-junior category of 120 kg plus weight.

Kuldeep’s efforts caught the eye of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan too. Earlier, Chouhan congratulated Kuldeep via Twitter for his selection in the tournament and wished him good luck. Kuldeep started powerlifting four years back.

