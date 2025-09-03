India Sign Language Row: World Federation Of The Deaf Backs ISL Over ASL

World Federation of the Deaf backs Indian Sign Language, opposing ASL imposition in Indian schools | Representative Image

Mumbai: Backing the Indian associations for the hearing impaired persons’ demand of promoting Indian Sign Language (ISL) over American Sign Language (ASL), the World Federation of the Deaf (WFD) has urged the Supreme Court of India to safeguard the linguistic rights of deaf people. The international association has also called for promotion of the Indian language in schools for deaf rather than a foreign language.

PIL On ASL Sparks Opposition In India

The Free Press Journal had reported on July 31 about the public interest litigation filed with the Supreme Court to make ASL mandatory in schools for the hearing impaired to unlock employment opportunities across the globe.

However, the move did not go well with multiple Indian associations of deaf people which opposed the introduction of ASL and urged the chief justice of India to preserve and promote ISL.

Following serious opposition from the Indian associations, Finland-based international non-governmental organisation WFD has expressed concerns regarding the PIL and extended its support to All India Federation of the Deaf (AIFD) in their position of defending the national sign language of India.

Global Deaf Federation Extends Support To ISL

While it said that the right to access one’s national sign languages is a prerequisite to the free exercise of all other human rights for deaf people, it also claimed that promoting ASL over ISL would contradict Articles 21 and 24 of the UN convention on the rights of persons with disabilities (CRPD), which oblige states to recognise and promote their national sign language and ensure access to education in the most appropriate languages.

ISL Crucial For Deaf Education And Identity

WFD claimed that deaf children acquire language most effectively when taught in their national sign language fromanearly age. It added that education with ISL ensures linguistic, cognitive and social development, enabling Indian deaf children to fully participate in society while preserving their cultural identity.

“The imposition of a foreign sign language such as ASL undermines the rights of deaf people in India. ASL is not the language of the Indian deaf community,” read its statement.

Also Watch:

Earlier Statement Rejects Foreign Language Imposition

The federation had also released a statement on standardised sign language in 2014 rejecting attempts to unify, replace or impose foreign sign language.

“Sign languages are natural, full-fledged languages with unique structures, histories, and sociolinguistic variations. Protecting and promoting each country's sign language is fundamental for ensuring equality, inclusion, and cultural preservation,” it said.