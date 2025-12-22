West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose Fires Starter Pistol At Face Level During Kolkata Race; Dignitaries Flinch| VIDEO

WB governor firing the starter pistol meanwhile the dignitaries flinching and rubbing their face | X/@ANI

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Sunday flagged off the World Athletics Gold Label Race in Kolkata, but an apparent blunder during the ceremonial start has gone viral on social media.

While inaugurating the race, the Governor fired the starter pistol at close range near his face, triggering concern and criticism online.

Viral Video Shows Unsafe Firing Moment

The viral clip shows Bose standing on a platform alongside senior officials, military personnel, and other dignitaries. He is seen holding the starter pistol at face level, pointed forward towards people nearby instead of raising it overhead.

As he pulls the trigger, a loud bang and a bright flash is seen explode at close range. Several individuals on stage including armed forces personnel instinctively flinch, turn away, shield their faces or rub their eyes, seemingly affected by the flash or powder residue.

Netizens React With Humour and Criticism

Social media users were quick to react, mixing sarcasm, humour, and sharp criticism.

One user quipped, “He was inches away from making the race historical.”

Another questioned the legality, asking, “Blank guns have been banned in India since 2016. How did he get one?”

A third comment noted, “The serviceman did say ‘sir thoda upar kijiye’, but before the sound reached his ears, the trigger was already pulled. Light travels faster than sound.”

About the Marathon and Winners

The event, known as the Kolkata 25K Marathon, marked its 10th edition this year and saw participation from several international and national athletes.

Amid cheers from spectators, Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda clinched first place, followed by the first and second runners-up.

Earlier, during a meet-and-greet, the double Olympic champion expressed happiness at seeing the sport grow over the years, recalling that his journey in athletics had also begun in Kolkata.

