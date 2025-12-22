 Delhi Battles Severe Smog As Air Quality Plummets To 'Very Poor' & 'Severe' Levels
Delhi continues to suffer from heavy smog, with air quality in the “very poor” to “severe” categories. The city’s average AQI hit 366, peaking at 418 in Narela. This pollution poses health risks and disrupts daily life. Low visibility affected IGI Airport operations, which issued advisories. The India Meteorological Department forecasts moderate fog and cold temperatures.

IANSUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 10:16 AM IST
article-image
New Delhi: The national capital continued to reel under heavy smog on Monday morning, with air quality levels remaining in the “very poor” category and several areas slipping into “severe” pollution levels.

The deteriorating conditions once again raised health concerns for residents and disrupted normal daily activities across the city.

Details

According to data from the Sameer app, Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 366 at around 7.05 a.m. The worst air quality was reported from the Narela monitoring station, which logged an AQI of 418, the highest in the city so far on Monday. Several other areas, including Anand Vihar, Bawana, Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Rohini, and Wazirpur, also witnessed severe air quality, with AQI readings ranging between 401 and 408.

Even the least polluted parts of the city failed to offer respite. Dilshad Garden recorded the lowest AQI among the 40 monitoring stations at 301, which still falls under the “very poor” category.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), AQI levels between 301 and 400 are categorised as “very poor”, while readings between 401 and 500 are considered “severe”. Such pollution levels can cause respiratory discomfort, particularly among children, the elderly, and people with pre-existing health conditions.

The dense smog also affected visibility across the national capital, prompting Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to issue a passenger advisory. In a post on the social media platform X at 7 a.m., airport authorities stated that low-visibility procedures were in place, although flight operations were continuing normally. Passengers were advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates, as delays could occur due to weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast moderate fog for the day. The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to be around 21 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may hover near 9 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius, which was 1.3 degrees above the seasonal average. The maximum temperature settled at 18.1 degrees Celsius, adding to the cold and polluted conditions prevailing in the national capital.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

