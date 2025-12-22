 China To Officially Launch Online Visa Application System In India Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChina To Officially Launch Online Visa Application System In India Today

China To Officially Launch Online Visa Application System In India Today

China will launch an online visa application system for Indian travelers starting December 22, 2025, simplifying the process by allowing digital form submission and document uploads. This move follows the full resumption of tourist and business visas after a five-year suspension, aiming to boost tourism, trade, and people-to-people exchanges between India and China.

ANIUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 11:18 AM IST
article-image
China To Officially Launch Online Visa Application System In India Today | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: The Chinese Embassy in India will officially launch the China Online Visa Application System, a move aimed at simplifying and streamlining the visa application process for Indian travellers, from Monday.

The announcement was shared by the Chinese Ambassador to India earlier in a post confirming that, from December 22, 2025, applicants can complete visa application forms and upload required documents online. The new system allows users to access the service through the official website, visaforchina.cn/DEL3_EN/qianzh, offering greater convenience and efficiency.

With the launch of the online platform, applicants are expected to save time during the initial stages of visa processing, as much of the documentation can now be submitted digitally.

Read Also
Mumbai-Bound Air India Flight Returns To Delhi Airport Minutes After Take Off Due To Technical...
article-image

The Chinese Visa Application Service Centre in New Delhi will continue to assist applicants alongside the online system. The centre operates from Monday to Friday, between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. It is located on the Concourse Floor of Shivaji Stadium Metro Station, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place, New Delhi. Applicants can also reach the centre by phone at +91-9999036735. The information was shared by the envoy on his post on X, too.

FPJ Shorts
SSC JE Provisional Answer Key 2025: Last Chance To Raise Objection Today; Details Here
SSC JE Provisional Answer Key 2025: Last Chance To Raise Objection Today; Details Here
Cummins India Eyes Strong Growth In Booming Data Centre Segment Driven By AI & Data Localisation
Cummins India Eyes Strong Growth In Booming Data Centre Segment Driven By AI & Data Localisation
IND W Vs SRI W 2nd T20I Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?
IND W Vs SRI W 2nd T20I Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?
Karnataka: 20-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Killed Over Inter-Caste Marriage In Hubballi
Karnataka: 20-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Killed Over Inter-Caste Marriage In Hubballi

According to an important notice issued by the Chinese Visa Application Service Centre in New Delhi, applicants must now visit the official website of the centre to create or sign in to their accounts. After logging in, applicants are required to fill out the visa application form online and upload all necessary supporting documents through the portal.

The notice clearly states that applicants should carefully follow the step-by-step instructions provided on the website. Crucially, before submitting their physical passport and other required documents at the Visa Application Centre, applicants must ensure their application status shows "online review completed" and that they have received a confirmation email.

Read Also
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose Fires Starter Pistol At Face Level During Kolkata Race;...
article-image

The introduction of the online visa application system is seen as a step toward enhancing people-to-people exchanges and facilitating travel between India and China.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday confirmed that the visa regime for tourism and business purposes for Chinese nationals is now "fully functional, "marking the end of a five-year suspension imposed after the 2020 border clashes.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, addressing the weekly media briefing, said, "Visas for tourists are being given to Chinese nationals and business visas were being given earlier. So you know, all those visas are now in place. The visa regime of tourism and business, etc, is fully functional.

"India officially resumed issuing tourist visas to Chinese nationals worldwide in November 2025, expanding on a limited reopening that began in July 2025. Business visas were already being issued prior to this recent announcement, and that process remains in place.

Read Also
Delhi Battles Severe Smog As Air Quality Plummets To 'Very Poor' & 'Severe' Levels
article-image

The resumption of visas is part of a series of "people-centric" confidence-building measures agreed upon by both sides in 2025, which also included the resumption of direct commercial flights in October 2025 and the revival of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra pilgrimage.

This decision is expected to boost tourism and trade and enhance people-to-people exchanges between the two most populous countries in the world.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka: 20-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Killed Over Inter-Caste Marriage In Hubballi

Karnataka: 20-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Killed Over Inter-Caste Marriage In Hubballi

Rajasthan: Trailer Driver Burnt Alive In Fiery Crash On Bharatmala Expressway

Rajasthan: Trailer Driver Burnt Alive In Fiery Crash On Bharatmala Expressway

National Mathematics Day: Know Some Popular Quotes By Self-Taught S Ramanujan To Remember His...

National Mathematics Day: Know Some Popular Quotes By Self-Taught S Ramanujan To Remember His...

Mumbai-Bound Air India Flight Returns To Delhi Airport Minutes After Take Off Due To Technical...

Mumbai-Bound Air India Flight Returns To Delhi Airport Minutes After Take Off Due To Technical...

Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Accuses Centre Of Bulldozing MGNREGA, Warns Of 'Catastrophic Fallout'

Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Accuses Centre Of Bulldozing MGNREGA, Warns Of 'Catastrophic Fallout'