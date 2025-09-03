 UP: 52-Year-Old Woman Using Filters To Look Young, Strangled By 26-Year-Old Instagram Lover Over Marriage Demand
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: 52-Year-Old Woman Using Filters To Look Young, Strangled By 26-Year-Old Instagram Lover Over Marriage Demand

UP: 52-Year-Old Woman Using Filters To Look Young, Strangled By 26-Year-Old Instagram Lover Over Marriage Demand

The case remained unsolved for nearly a month until the Uttar Pradesh police teams traced call details from Rani’s mobile phone, leading to Arun’s arrest. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 09:15 AM IST
article-image
UP: 52-Year-Old Woman Using Filters To Look Young, Strangled By 26-Year-Old Instagram Lover Over Marriage Demand | X/@priyarajputlive

Mainpuri: The Mainpuri Police cracked a month-old blind murder case involving a 52-year-old woman and her 26-year-old lover on Instagram.

The victim, identified as Rani from Farrukhabad, was allegedly killed by Arun Rajput, a man half her age, after she reportedly pressured him for marriage and repayment of money.

Here's What Happened

According to the police, the two met on Instagram around one and a half years ago. Rani, a mother of four, used filters to conceal her age, leading Arun to believe she was much younger. Over time, the online friendship grew into a relationship, with financial transactions taking place between the two of them. Rani reportedly transferred approximately Rs 1.5 lakh to Arun during this period.

FPJ Shorts
National Highways Logistics Management Sign Agreement With Uttarakhand Tourism Department To Develop Two Ropeway Projects Worth ₹6,800 Crore
National Highways Logistics Management Sign Agreement With Uttarakhand Tourism Department To Develop Two Ropeway Projects Worth ₹6,800 Crore
Public Sector Banks See Home Loan Market Share Growth Despite Witnessing Higher Stress Incidence
Public Sector Banks See Home Loan Market Share Growth Despite Witnessing Higher Stress Incidence
Video: Angry Cardi B Throws Marker At Pap Over Pregnancy Question Outside LA Court, Shouts 'Don't Disrespect Me'
Video: Angry Cardi B Throws Marker At Pap Over Pregnancy Question Outside LA Court, Shouts 'Don't Disrespect Me'
JSW Cement Reports Multi-Fold Increase In Profit Before Accounting For Exceptional Items & Taxes, Reaching ₹164.74 Crore
JSW Cement Reports Multi-Fold Increase In Profit Before Accounting For Exceptional Items & Taxes, Reaching ₹164.74 Crore

As the relationship progressed, Rani began to demand that Arun marry her and return the money she had given him. Police officials said that she even threatened to approach law enforcement if her demands were not met.

Accused Arrested For Murder

On August 10, Arun allegedly called Rani to meet him near Kharpri Bamba in Mainpuri. During their meeting in a secluded area, Rani once again raised the issue of marriage and repayment. In a fit of rage, Arun reportedly strangled her with her dupatta and fled the scene. Rani’s body was later recovered in the Kotwali police station area, and a postmortem confirmed death by strangulation.

The case remained unsolved for nearly a month until police teams traced call details from Rani’s mobile phone, leading to Arun’s arrest. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. Two of the woman’s mobile phones were recovered from his possession, although the SIM card had been removed and discarded after the murder.

SP City Arun Kumar Singh confirmed the arrest and said that further legal proceedings are underway. Arun has been sent to jail following the confession.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP: 52-Year-Old Woman Using Filters To Look Young, Strangled By 26-Year-Old Instagram Lover Over...

UP: 52-Year-Old Woman Using Filters To Look Young, Strangled By 26-Year-Old Instagram Lover Over...

India Sign Language Row: World Federation Of The Deaf Backs ISL Over ASL

India Sign Language Row: World Federation Of The Deaf Backs ISL Over ASL

Intelligence Agencies Red-Flag Tablighi Jamaat For Alleged Misuse Of Tourist, Student And Medical...

Intelligence Agencies Red-Flag Tablighi Jamaat For Alleged Misuse Of Tourist, Student And Medical...

Punjab Busts JeM-Linked Module: 3 Held In Cabbie's Abduction, Murder Case

Punjab Busts JeM-Linked Module: 3 Held In Cabbie's Abduction, Murder Case

'Don’t Test Nishad’s Strength': Nishad Party Hoarding Sparks Buzz Over Strained Ties With BJP

'Don’t Test Nishad’s Strength': Nishad Party Hoarding Sparks Buzz Over Strained Ties With BJP