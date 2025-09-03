UP: 52-Year-Old Woman Using Filters To Look Young, Strangled By 26-Year-Old Instagram Lover Over Marriage Demand | X/@priyarajputlive

Mainpuri: The Mainpuri Police cracked a month-old blind murder case involving a 52-year-old woman and her 26-year-old lover on Instagram.

The victim, identified as Rani from Farrukhabad, was allegedly killed by Arun Rajput, a man half her age, after she reportedly pressured him for marriage and repayment of money.

Here's What Happened

According to the police, the two met on Instagram around one and a half years ago. Rani, a mother of four, used filters to conceal her age, leading Arun to believe she was much younger. Over time, the online friendship grew into a relationship, with financial transactions taking place between the two of them. Rani reportedly transferred approximately Rs 1.5 lakh to Arun during this period.

As the relationship progressed, Rani began to demand that Arun marry her and return the money she had given him. Police officials said that she even threatened to approach law enforcement if her demands were not met.

Accused Arrested For Murder

On August 10, Arun allegedly called Rani to meet him near Kharpri Bamba in Mainpuri. During their meeting in a secluded area, Rani once again raised the issue of marriage and repayment. In a fit of rage, Arun reportedly strangled her with her dupatta and fled the scene. Rani’s body was later recovered in the Kotwali police station area, and a postmortem confirmed death by strangulation.

The case remained unsolved for nearly a month until police teams traced call details from Rani’s mobile phone, leading to Arun’s arrest. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. Two of the woman’s mobile phones were recovered from his possession, although the SIM card had been removed and discarded after the murder.

SP City Arun Kumar Singh confirmed the arrest and said that further legal proceedings are underway. Arun has been sent to jail following the confession.