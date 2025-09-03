Punjab Floods: Death Toll Rises To 30, Around 1,400 Villages Affected; Relief Operations Underway - 10 Points | VIDEOS

Punjab Floods: Death Toll Rises To 30, Around 1,400 Villages Affected; Relief Operations Underway (Screengrab) | X

Chandigarh: Heavy rains continue to lash Punjab. The flood situation in the state worsened after the controlled release of water from various dams, including Bhakhra. At least 30 people have lost their lives in the floods, while over five lakh people have been affected. According to reports, nearly 1,400 villages have been submerged.

Twelve districts of the state are severely impacted. Among the worst affected districts are - Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, and Ferozepur. Notably, Punjab is facing the worst floods in four decades.

Here Are The Latest Developments:

1) Nearly 20,00 people have been evacuated to safer location by authorities and around 5,000 people have been shifted to relief camps, reported News, citing official data.

2) Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann visited the flood-affected areas in Ferozepur and took stock of the situation.

#WATCH | Ferozepur, Punjab: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann got emotional while interacting with the flood-affected people of the district.



Source: PRO AAP pic.twitter.com/sutTr0tTOx — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2025

3) After reaching India from his Japan and China visits, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening held a telephonic conversation with Mann about the flood situation in the state.

4) Nearly 1.50 lakh acres of agricultural land have been damaged by floods.

Respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, @narendramodi 🙏

I humbly request you to kindly take note of the grave situation unfolding in Punjab due to heavy floods. Many villages are severely affected, and countless farmers (kisans) are suffering immense losses as their… pic.twitter.com/mQXFHxH9os — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 31, 2025

5) The Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets remained swollen due to heavy rains in their upstream.

#WATCH | Punjab: Several parts of the state reel under flooding following heavy rainfall. Visuals from Gaggoo Mahal village in Ajnala, Amritsar; people are wading through water as the roads are flooded. pic.twitter.com/lLVdyfOCc2 — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2025

6) The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the state disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Indian Army, along with the local authorities, are carrying out relief and rescue operations on a war footing.

#WATCH | Ferozepur, Punjab: Repair work being undertaken by the Indian Army and locals at the Habib Ke Bandh embankment. Water level in dams has risen following heavy rainfall in the state. pic.twitter.com/dk47tBw4fl — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2025

7) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately announce a special relief package for Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh, as well as accelerate relief and rescue operations.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said, "Modiji, floods have caused massive destruction in Punjab. The situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand is also extremely worrying." "In such difficult times, your attention and the active help of the central government is extremely necessary. Thousands of families are struggling to save their homes, lives and loved ones," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

8) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday dispatched trucks carrying relief materials from Delhi to flood-hit Punjab, with the party's state president Saurabh Bharadwaj leading the first consignment.

9) Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria is also visiting the flood-affected districts to take stock of the situation.

10) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert warnings for several districts in northern Punjab.