 Union HM Amit Shah Felicitates CRPF, Chhattisgarh Police, DRG And CoBRA Jawans For Success Of Operation Black Forest
ANIUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 11:27 AM IST
article-image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday met and felicitated the soldiers of CRPF, Chhattisgarh Police, DRG and CoBRA Battalion who successfully carried out 'Operation Black Forest' on Karreguttalu Hill. | X @ANI

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday met and felicitated the soldiers of CRPF, Chhattisgarh Police, DRG and CoBRA Battalion who successfully carried out 'Operation Black Forest' on Karreguttalu Hill.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma were also present on the occasion.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shah congratulated the jawans for showing valour in making the biggest anti-Naxal operation 'Operation Black Forest' ever conducted on Karreguttalu hill, a success.

He said that the bravery and valour of the jawans during 'Operation Black Forest' will be remembered as a golden chapter in the history of the anti-naxal operations, said an official release from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

article-image

In a landmark achievement in the battle to eliminate Naxalism, the security forces, under 'Operation Black Forest', had neutralised 27 dreaded Maoists, including Nambala Keshav Rao, alias Basavaraju, the general secretary of CPI-Maoist, in an operation in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh, on May 21. The Home Minister had applauded the brave security forces and agencies for this major breakthrough.

Amit Shah said that the Modi government will not rest until all the Naxalites either surrender, are caught or eliminated. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we will make India Naxal-free.

Union Home Minister said that despite the heat, altitude and the danger of IEDs at every step, the security forces made the operation successful with high spirits and destroyed the base camp of the Naxalites.

He said that the material dump and supply chain of the Naxalites built on the Karreguttalu hill were valorously destroyed by the jawans of Chhattisgarh Police, CRPF, DRG and Cobra.

article-image

Amit Shah said that Naxalites have caused great damage to the least developed areas of the country, shutting down schools, hospitals, and not allowing government schemes to reach the people.

He said that due to anti-Naxal operations, there has been a new sunrise in the lives of 6.5 crore people in the area from Pashupatinath to Tirupati.

The Union Minister said the Modi government is making every effort to make the lives of the security forces smooth, who have suffered serious physical injuries in anti-Naxal operations. He said that the Modi government is committed to making the country free from Naxalism by March 31, 2026.

