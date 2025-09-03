 Chhattisgarh: 3 Dead, 22 Injured As Speeding Car Hits Ganesh Procession In Jashpur – Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh: 3 Dead, 22 Injured As Speeding Car Hits Ganesh Procession In Jashpur – Video

Chhattisgarh: 3 Dead, 22 Injured As Speeding Car Hits Ganesh Procession In Jashpur – Video

"Three people died, 22 were injured after a speeding, uncontrolled car entered a Ganesh idol immersion procession in Jashpur last night. The car driver has been nabbed," Superintendent of Police (SP), Jashpur, Shashimohan Singh said.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 11:17 AM IST
article-image
Chhattisgarh: 3 Dead, 22 Injured As Speeding Car Hits Ganesh Procession In Jashpur – Video | X @anshuman_sunona

Jashpur (Chhattisgarh): In a tragic incident, three people were killed and 22 others injured after a speeding car lost control and rammed into a Ganesh idol immersion procession in Jashpur on Tuesday night, police said.

According to the police, the driver of the vehicle has been taken into custody.

Read Also
What Is Vikram 3201? ISRO's First Fully Indigenous 32-Bit Microprocessor Unveiled At Semicon India...
article-image
Read Also
Punjab Floods: Death Toll Rises To 30, Around 1,400 Villages Affected; Relief Operations Underway -...
article-image

"Three people died, 22 were injured after a speeding, uncontrolled car entered a Ganesh idol immersion procession in Jashpur last night. The car driver has been nabbed," Superintendent of Police (SP), Jashpur, Shashimohan Singh said.

Further information on the incident is still awaited.

FPJ Shorts
Rashtriya Lok Dal MPs And MLAs To Donate One Month’s Salary For Flood Relief, Announces Union Minister Jayant Singh
Rashtriya Lok Dal MPs And MLAs To Donate One Month’s Salary For Flood Relief, Announces Union Minister Jayant Singh
Two Indian Students Dies In UK Car Crash After Celebrating Ganesh Visarjan, 9 Injured; Probe Underway
Two Indian Students Dies In UK Car Crash After Celebrating Ganesh Visarjan, 9 Injured; Probe Underway
India’s Services Trade Surplus To Hit Record $207 Billion In FY26 Despite Merchandise Exports Remaining Under Tariff Pressure
India’s Services Trade Surplus To Hit Record $207 Billion In FY26 Despite Merchandise Exports Remaining Under Tariff Pressure
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 Sale Teased To Arrive Soon: What To Expect
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 Sale Teased To Arrive Soon: What To Expect

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rashtriya Lok Dal MPs And MLAs To Donate One Month’s Salary For Flood Relief, Announces Union...

Rashtriya Lok Dal MPs And MLAs To Donate One Month’s Salary For Flood Relief, Announces Union...

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 Sale Teased To Arrive Soon: What...

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 Sale Teased To Arrive Soon: What...

Flood Victim Or AAP Worker? Netizens Question Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Over Viral Photo Of His...

Flood Victim Or AAP Worker? Netizens Question Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Over Viral Photo Of His...

BJP’s Amit Malviya Alleges Kota Neelima, Wife Of Congress Leader Pawan Khera, Holds Two Active...

BJP’s Amit Malviya Alleges Kota Neelima, Wife Of Congress Leader Pawan Khera, Holds Two Active...

Union HM Amit Shah Felicitates CRPF, Chhattisgarh Police, DRG And CoBRA Jawans For Success Of...

Union HM Amit Shah Felicitates CRPF, Chhattisgarh Police, DRG And CoBRA Jawans For Success Of...