Chhattisgarh: 3 Dead, 22 Injured As Speeding Car Hits Ganesh Procession In Jashpur – Video

Jashpur (Chhattisgarh): In a tragic incident, three people were killed and 22 others injured after a speeding car lost control and rammed into a Ganesh idol immersion procession in Jashpur on Tuesday night, police said.
According to the police, the driver of the vehicle has been taken into custody.
"Three people died, 22 were injured after a speeding, uncontrolled car entered a Ganesh idol immersion procession in Jashpur last night. The car driver has been nabbed," Superintendent of Police (SP), Jashpur, Shashimohan Singh said.
Further information on the incident is still awaited.
(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)