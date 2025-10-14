Thousands Of Tribal Members March To Palghar Collectorate To Demand Reservation Rights |

Palghar, Maharashtra: In a massive show of strength, thousands of tribal members from Palghar district converged at the District Collectorate today, demanding that the government ensure reservation rights for their community. The demonstration was part of the ongoing statewide protests organized by the Banjara community seeking inclusion in the Scheduled Tribes category.

Chanting slogans like “We will fight, we will win; reservations are our right, not anyone’s gift,” the protesters made their presence felt across Palghar. The march was led by the Tribal Reservation Protection Action Committee and was organized by the Ulgugan Mahamorcha to draw the government’s attention to their cause.

The rally started at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk and proceeded to the District Collectorate, with a large police contingent deployed to maintain law and order. Hundreds of traffic police were also stationed to manage the flow of vehicles during the protest.

The state has recently witnessed aggressive demands from both the Banjara and Dhangar communities for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribes category. At the same time, tribal groups have mobilized across Maharashtra to oppose granting reservation to these communities, asserting that such privileges should remain within their own tribal category.

Palghar district, being a predominantly tribal region, saw a massive turnout for today’s march. Vilas Tare, president of the Tribal Reservation Protection Action Committee, confirmed that thousands of tribal brothers and sisters participated. The protest was also led by prominent leaders including MP Dr. Hemant Savara, MLA Vinod Nikole, Harishchandra Bhoye, Rajendra Gavit, Dr. Vishwas Valvi, along with former representatives and heads of various social organizations.

The demonstration reflects the community’s determination to safeguard their reservation rights and send a strong message to the state government.

