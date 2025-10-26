Thane News: Bhiwandi To Get Grand Urdu House, 2500 Sq Mt Land Allotted For Project

Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh | X/@rais_shaikh

Mumbai: In a major boost for Urdu lovers, Bhiwandi in Thane will soon host a grand Urdu House. Samajwadi Party MLA from Bhiwandi East, Rais Shaikh, stated that a 2500 sq mt plot has been handed over by the Thane district collector to the state’s minority development department for the project.

Shaikh, who has been pursuing the proposal since 2021, said that the minority development department had introduced a plan to construct Urdu Houses in 2022. The Thane district was included in the plan to have an Urdu House. According to the 2011 Census, Bhiwandi has nearly 1.25 lakh Urdu-speaking residents.

“However, Bhiwandi was not specifically mentioned, despite its large Urdu-speaking population. I have been following up on this matter continuously to ensure that Bhiwandi gets its own Urdu House. During this time, three different governments came and went in the state,” added Shaikh.

He further said that land for the project was identified in Nagaon village under the Chavindre group gram panchayat. “The plot was initially reserved for cattle grazing (Gaucharan). After completing the necessary process to remove the reservation, the land was officially transferred to the minority development department. The Bhiwandi tehsildar has also handed over the land ownership record to the department,” Shaikh said.

The construction of the Urdu House will be undertaken by the Public Works Department under the supervision of the District Collector, he added.

Shaikh further said that he recently discussed the project with Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar, who assured adequate funding for the construction. “After Diwali, a meeting will be held regarding the project. The blueprint is ready—it includes a large auditorium, two meeting halls, a women’s rest room, two washrooms, a library, a manager’s office, a storage room, parking space, and a refreshment corner,” said Shaikh.

He added that the upcoming Urdu House will not only serve as a new landmark in Bhiwandi but also as a cultural hub for Urdu literature enthusiasts. “It will provide a new venue for literary and cultural events. We have already built Thane district’s first digital school in Bhiwandi. Now, gifting the city its own Urdu House brings me immense joy. I am proud that the promise I made to the people of Bhiwandi is being fulfilled,” Shaikh added.

