‘We Compromised On Our Dreams’: Arun Gawli’s Family Opens Up After His Release | FPJ Exclusive

Arun 'Daddy' Gawli walks free after 17 years; Dagdi Chawl returns to spotlight as family hails his release

Mumbai: Gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli, popularly known as ‘Daddy’, walked out of Nagpur Central Jail on Wednesday after spending more than 17 years behind bars. His release came after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the 2007 murder case of Shiv Sena corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar, for which he was serving a life sentence.

Family’s Emotional Relief

Speaking exclusively to the Free Press Journal, Gawli’s family shared the struggles and sacrifices they faced in his absence.

Daughter Yogita Gawli-Waghmare recalled the impact of his imprisonment, “We were kids when dad was inside. We compromised on a lot of our dreams and expectations. Dad also struggled a lot inside. We always wanted him around us. No words to express, we missed out on so many moments, and now our kids are also witnessing this.”

On the upcoming BMC elections, Yogita added, “There is no strategy as such. My sister Geeta has contested earlier and has done a great job. Dad will serve people as always.”

Wife Asha Arun Gawli described his return as a blessing, "It is the Lord’s blessing that he is back. Even God witnesses what is karma. We struggled a lot . Some things I had to handle in his absence, but we moved forward with his teachings and blessings. People from all over Maharashtra love ‘Daddy’.”

Dagdi Chawl Back in Spotlight

Arun Gawli’s release has once again put the focus on Dagdi Chawl in Byculla, his long-time bastion. For decades, it was seen as a symbol of power and fear in Mumbai’s underworld, known for its hidden stairways and escape routes during gang wars.

Today, Dagdi Chawl is undergoing redevelopment, slowly transforming into modern high-rises. For thousands of families, it is simply home. But with Gawli’s return, the chawl’s name has resurfaced in public memory, linking Mumbai’s past of crime and power with its present-day realities.

Will Gawli Matter Again?

Don Arun Gawli’s return to Byculla after the prison stint has stirred political chatter ahead of the BMC election. Gawli, who is still believed to be influential, might impact voting in the Dagdi Chawl area.

The timing of his release, coinciding with the Ganesh Mahotsav, has only heightened the buzz. From a mill worker to gangster, and later an MLA, Gawli’s journey remains deeply entwined with Byculla’s socio-political fabric.