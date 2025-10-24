Mumbai News: Passenger Held At CSMIA For Smuggling 154 Exotic Wildlife Species From Bangkok

In a major wildlife smuggling bust, Mumbai Airport Customs officials have arrested a passenger for allegedly smuggling 154 exotic animals into the country, officials confirmed on Friday.
According to Customs officials, the interception was made based on specific intelligence inputs at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). The accused passenger had arrived from Bangkok and was detained for inspection upon arrival.
Seizure of Exotic Species
Upon examination, Customs officers recovered a large cache of exotic wildlife species hidden inside the passenger’s trolley bag. The seized animals included:
66 Corn Snakes
31 Hognose Snakes
26 Armadillo Lizards
11 Bearded Dragons
4 Yellow Anacondas
4 Water Monitor Lizards
3 Yellow-Footed Tortoises
3 Albino Snapping Turtles
2 Red-Footed Tortoises
2 Iguanas
2 Raccoons
Arrest and Legal Action
The wildlife species were concealed inside the trolley bag carried by the passenger. Following recovery, the passenger was arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act and the Wildlife (Protection) Act.
The animals were secured and handed over to wildlife authorities for proper care and examination.
Further Investigation Underway
Customs officials said a detailed probe is underway to identify the supplier of the exotic animals in Bangkok and the intended recipients in Mumbai. Investigators are also probing whether the accused is part of a larger wildlife trafficking network operating across international routes.