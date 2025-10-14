 IPS Officer’s Suicide Case: Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur Sent On Leave, Op Singh Gets Additional Charge
Kapur has been sent on leave days after the state government transferred Narendra Bijarniya, the then SP, Rohtak; both Kapur and Bijarniya had been named as ``key accused’’ by Kumar family for the IPS officer’s suicide.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 08:31 PM IST
IPS officer O P Singh |

Chandigarh: Haryana government on Tuesday sent the state director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur on leave amid the raging criticism from the Opposition parties in the case of suicide by senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar on October 7, and gave additional charge of DGP to 1992-batch IPS officer O P Singh during Kapur's leave period.

Singh, who is managing director, Haryana Police Housing Corporation, is slated to retire on December 31, 2025. The leave period of Kapur has not been specified in order issued by Sumita Misra, additional chief secretary, Home. Singh also heads the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau and is director, Forensic Science Laboratory, Madhuban.

The 2001-batch IPS officer, Kumar, 52, who was posted as IGP, police training centre, Rohtak on September 25 last, had shot himself dead at his residence in Chandigarh, on October 7. He accused nine senior serving IPS officers, including the DGP Kapur, SP Bijarniya, a retired IPS officer and three retired IAS officers, of ``caste-based discrimination, public humiliation, targeted mental harassment and atrocities’’ for the suicide. Kumar belonged to SC community

The case of suicide by senior IPS officer, who was husband of Haryana IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, sent shockwaves not only in the police force but also the administrative and political circles nationwide.

Meanwhile, the family continued to refuse autopsy or cremation of the late officer’s body until the ``key accused’’ – especially DGP Kapur and SP Bijarniya – are suspended and arrested, as they could manipulate the probe. A number of Dalit organisations came in support of the bereaved family, and a number of top political leaders including Rahul Gandhi visited it.

