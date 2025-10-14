 IPS Officer’s Suicide: Rahul Gandhi Meets Bereaved Family, Seeks DGP, SP’s Arrest
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIPS Officer’s Suicide: Rahul Gandhi Meets Bereaved Family, Seeks DGP, SP’s Arrest

IPS Officer’s Suicide: Rahul Gandhi Meets Bereaved Family, Seeks DGP, SP’s Arrest

Kumar, 52, had shot himself dead at his residence in Chandigarh, on October 7. He accused nine senior serving IPS officers, including the DGP Kapur, SP Bijarniya, a retired IPS officer and three retired IAS officers, of ``caste-based discrimination, public humiliation, targeted mental harassment and atrocities’’ for the suicide.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 08:22 PM IST
article-image
IPS Officer’s Suicide: Rahul Gandhi Meets Bereaved Family, Seeks DGP, SP’s Arrest |

Chandigarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who met the bereaved family of late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar here on Tuesday, sought arrest of the accused in Kumar’s suicide case and said that ``the incident sent a wrong message to Dalits that no matter how successful you are, if you are Dalits, you can be crushed’’.

Kumar, 52, had shot himself dead at his residence in Chandigarh, on October 7. He accused nine senior serving IPS officers, including the DGP Kapur, SP Bijarniya, a retired IPS officer and three retired IAS officers, of ``caste-based discrimination, public humiliation, targeted mental harassment and atrocities’’ for the suicide.

Rahul, who addressed the newspersons after meeting the bereaved family, slammed Saini government of dilly-dallying action in the case and asked the state government to stop orchestrating a ``tamasha’’ as the same is exerting pressure on the family, especially the two daughters.

Appealing to Modi to intervene and ensure swift action, Rahul also pointedly demanded arrest of the accused officers and asked the Saini government not to insult the deceased IPS officer.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay Gymkhana Felicitates Para-Athlete Preeti Pal For Her Remarkable Achievements In Para Sports
Bombay Gymkhana Felicitates Para-Athlete Preeti Pal For Her Remarkable Achievements In Para Sports
Deepotsav 2025: Ayodhya Health Department Sets Up 15 Temporary Hospitals And Ambulance Services for Devotees’ Safety
Deepotsav 2025: Ayodhya Health Department Sets Up 15 Temporary Hospitals And Ambulance Services for Devotees’ Safety
'My Family Was Never Invited...': Marufa Akter's Emotional Journey From Rejection To Recognition Goes Viral Amid ICC Women's World Cup 2025; Video
'My Family Was Never Invited...': Marufa Akter's Emotional Journey From Rejection To Recognition Goes Viral Amid ICC Women's World Cup 2025; Video
Diwali 2025: CM Yogi Adityanath Announces ₹1,022 Crore Bonus For 14.82 Lakh UP Govt Employees
Diwali 2025: CM Yogi Adityanath Announces ₹1,022 Crore Bonus For 14.82 Lakh UP Govt Employees
Read Also
BIG Update In Haryana IPS Officer Suicide Case! Another Cop Dies By Suicide, Blames IPS Y Puran...
article-image

Asking Saini to fulfil his commitment given to the deceased officer’s family and the two daughters of swift action so that the funeral took place, he said that Kumar’s death was not about the respect of one family but all Dalits.

Rahul’s visit came amid raging criticism of Saini government by the opposition in the case. While all the senior state Congress leaders including Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Rao Narendra Singh, INLD’s Abhay Chautala have visited the bereaved family, other leaders who visit Kumar’s family included Telangana deputy CM Mally Bhatti Vikramarka and Union ministers Ramdas Athwale and Chirag Paswan.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Deepotsav 2025: Ayodhya Health Department Sets Up 15 Temporary Hospitals And Ambulance Services for...

Deepotsav 2025: Ayodhya Health Department Sets Up 15 Temporary Hospitals And Ambulance Services for...

Diwali 2025: CM Yogi Adityanath Announces ₹1,022 Crore Bonus For 14.82 Lakh UP Govt Employees

Diwali 2025: CM Yogi Adityanath Announces ₹1,022 Crore Bonus For 14.82 Lakh UP Govt Employees

Deepotsav 2025: Ayodhya To Shine With Millions Of Lamps And International Cultural Extravaganza

Deepotsav 2025: Ayodhya To Shine With Millions Of Lamps And International Cultural Extravaganza

On Camera: Speeding DTC Bus Rams Into Several Vehicles In Shahdara's Vishwas Nagar; Driver Detained

On Camera: Speeding DTC Bus Rams Into Several Vehicles In Shahdara's Vishwas Nagar; Driver Detained

'Indian Navy Sailed Into Arabian Sea': DGMO Gen Rajiv Ghai's Big Revelation About Operation Sindoor...

'Indian Navy Sailed Into Arabian Sea': DGMO Gen Rajiv Ghai's Big Revelation About Operation Sindoor...